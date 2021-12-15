Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Implements Temporary Adjustments for the Christmas Holiday Travel Period Reservations required on Pacific Surfliner trains traveling between San Diego and San Luis Obispo on December 23-27, 2021

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To safely manage an expected increase in travelers around the Christmas holiday, reservations will be required on Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

A reservation will be required to travel beginning Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 to help manage capacity. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period - monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains. However, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations. Details are available at pacificsurfliner.com/advisory.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early : Visit USA -RAIL. : Visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com , from Amtrak ticket kiosks or ticket windows, on the Amtrak app , or by calling 800--RAIL.

Travel Off-Peak : When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see a volume percentage next to each trip option with insight into specific trains that are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real-time when customers search for their train. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations.

Cancel If Needed : Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by January 4, 2022. If you decide that you don't want to take a trip, and prefer to cancel rather than postpone, please call 1-800- USA -RAIL and speak with an Amtrak agent.

Check Train Schedules: Check holiday schedules and train status before arriving at the station on Twitter ( Check holiday schedules and train status before arriving at the station on Twitter ( @PacSurfliners ), Amtrak.com , the Track A Train Map (on Amtrak.com), or the Amtrak app .

Use an E-Ticket: When you book a ticket online or through the Amtrak app, you receive your ticket electronically. Save the ticket on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request. There's no need to handle or keep track of a paper ticket. Please bring a valid photo ID.

If You See Something, Say Something: Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or member of the Amtrak Police Department at (800) 331-0008, by calling 911, or sending a text to APD11 from a smartphone, or to 27311 from a standard cell phone.

For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

