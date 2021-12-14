Medius awarded the SaaS CSAT 2021 Award for Accounts Payables

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of spend management solutions, has placed in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the SaaS Accounts Payables application market and has been awarded the IDC SaaS CSAT 2021 Accounts Payables Customer Satisfaction Award.

SaaSPath is IDC's benchmarking global survey, comprising of approximately 2,100 organizations across multiple regions and company sizes. Deep dive surveys are conducted in 17 functional application markets, including Accounts Payable.

Customers are asked to rate vendors on customer satisfaction metrics including product implementation and a vendor's relationships with its customers.

Mattias Johansson, SVP of Medius Customer Success, said: "Our customers mean the world to us, and knowing that Medius scored in the highest group for customer scores on IDC's SaasPath survey fuels our drive to deliver even greater value to our customers."

When evaluating SaaS Accounts Payables providers, customers ranked areas of opportunities by importance, which included: robust data security, ease of implementation, and value for the price paid. Medius scored higher than the overall SaaS vendor average in all these categories.

Respondents must be current customers of Medius, are familiar with the technologies, and have influence in their own company's technology buying decisions.

55% of customers surveyed have positions of IT leaders and 45% are line of business leaders. Titles range from senior managers up through chief experience officers.

Johansson added: "Medius extensively reviews findings from customer surveys and direct customer feedback. We get continuous information that helps us evolve and innovate for our and our customers' success."

Eric Newmark, Group Vice President - SaaS, Enterprise Apps, Industry Cloud, and Digital Commerce at IDC, said: "We analyzed customer satisfaction scores from senior leaders on more than 30 metrics and Medius scored very highly among its peers. The company's robust data security, ease of implementation, and value for money were all strong points noted by Medius customers."

