FAU Launches New 'Professional Ph.D. Program in Computer Science'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's College of Engineering and Computer Science recently launched a new "Professional Ph.D. Program in Computer Science," designed specifically for working professionals.

This is the first-of-its-kind program in Florida that offers courses in a flexible format that includes evenings, weekends and online material using FAU's learning management system. FAU utilizes the latest distance-learning technologies for off-campus student communication including online lectures, homework, projects and exams, which allows participants to pursue their academic goals while remaining employed.

"We are excited to offer this one-of-kind advanced degree program in a field that is in such high demand in Florida as well as nationwide," said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean, College of Engineering and Computer Science. "Our accelerated program is ideal for busy working professionals as it offers convenience, flexibility and a high-quality graduate computer science curriculum that is delivered by faculty experts who are leaders in research and technology."

The Professional Ph.D. Program in Computer Science takes approximately three years to complete and is fully online. The program offers students the advanced technical expertise they need to be successful in research and technical leadership positions within industry and the public sector. Typical paths include senior positions in computer science-related fields, careers as research scientists at high-tech companies and research labs and academic careers in higher education.

Topics of study include software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cryptography, machine learning and data analytics, spatial database and data mining, computer networking, cloud computing, Internet of Things, smart health, bioinformatics, and more.

"Our new Ph.D. Program in Computer Science will enable students to solve complex problems, think critically and serve as leaders in decision making," said Hanqi Zhuang, Ph.D., chair and professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. "Graduates will advance their careers in a growing field to serve in leadership positions within industry, academia, and public and private institutions."

Full-service and all-inclusive, the Professional Ph.D. Program in Computer Science fees cover all program costs, including tuition, meals for on-campus, Saturday classes, course materials, and graduation activities. The cost is $800 per credit hour (total 42 credit hours).

"Employment of computer and information research scientists is projected to grow 22 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations," said Mihaela Cardei, Ph.D., associate dean for graduate studies and a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. "Obtaining a Ph.D. in this ever-evolving field will provide our graduates with a leading-edge to qualify for top leadership roles at technology companies and other organizations. In addition, earning a Ph.D. is typically the best path for those who want to enter academia to fill roles such as researcher or professor."

The College of Engineering and Computer Science also offers a "Professional M.S. in Computer Science Program," designed specifically for working professionals who want to advance their careers with an accelerated graduate program while continuing to work. The program can be completed on campus or fully online. Courses are offered in the evenings, weekends and online using Canvas. Students can complete the program in one year.

The Professional M.S. in Computer Science Program offers the latest advances in various areas such as deep learning, artificial intelligence, data science, advanced programming methodologies, software engineering, database systems, cybersecurity, Internet of Things and smart systems, cloud computing, and healthcare informatics.

The Professional M.S. in Computer Science Program requires a minimum of 30 credits. The cost is $800 per credit hour (total 30 credit hours). The program offers a flexible payment plan and financial aid payment methods are available.

For more information about these programs, please visit eng.fau.edu/professional or contact Wendy Burrion at 561.297.3549, email wburrion@fau.edu.

Media Contacts

Gisele Galoustian

Senior Media Relations Director, Research and Health

ggaloust@fau.edu

Phone: 561-985-4615

View original content:

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University