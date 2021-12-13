CBMG Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for Bi-Specific Anti-CD19/CD20 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the Phase 1b clinical development of its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting CD19 and CD20 (C-CAR039). C-CAR039 is a novel autologous bi-specific CAR-T therapy targeting both CD19 and CD20 antigens in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-cell NHL).

"This is fantastic news for us as we believe we may potentially have best-in-class therapeutics for patients with poor prognosis. The largest subtype of NHL is DLBCL, and those refractory patients whose treatment has failed have limited options. We look forward to initiating the C-CAR039 trial soon," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chairman and CEO. "The FDA's C-CAR039 IND application clearance is a significant milestone for CBMG. We are fond of our manufacturing, quality control, and clinical development teams for their dedication to our mission of 'Saving Lives and Revitalizing Lives' and bringing to market innovative targeted therapies to address cancers."

Yihong Yao, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CBMG, commented, "We are excited about the potential of C-CAR039 as a best-in-class treatment in r/r B-NHL. C-CAR039 clearly showed potential superior efficacy and favorable safety results for patients with r/r B-cell NHL. Our C-CAR039 trial is a testament of the teams' translational medicine capability. We look forward to bringing more potentially promising development to clinical trials."

About C-CAR039

Early clinical results of C-CAR039 from an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) conducted across multiple sites in China demonstrate exciting efficacy and favorable safety data of C-CAR039 in r/r B-cell NHL. As of April 20, 2021, a total of 34 patients received C-CAR039 cell therapies, with 28 patients evaluable for safety analyses and 27 patients evaluable for efficacy analyses. Patients' median age was 55.5 years, and 75% had cancer of Ann Arbor stage III/IV. Patients had a median of three prior lines of therapy. Bridging therapy had been given to 17.9% of patients. The best overall response rate (ORR) was reported to be 92.6%, with a complete response rate (CRR) of 85.2%. Patients had a median time to response of 1.0 month, and at a median follow-up of 7 months, 74.1% of patients continued to be in complete remission. The 6-month estimated progression-free survival rate was 83.2% (95% CI, 69.1%-100.0%). Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred in 96% of patients. 92% of CRS was of grade 1/2 and only 1 patient had grade 3 CSR. Immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome occurred at grade 1 in 2 patients and no ≥grade 2 neurologic events reported in the study. CBMG will continue to evaluate patients with longer follow-up (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT04317885, NCT04655677, NCT04696432, NCT04693676).

Separately, in June 2021, the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development granted CBMG an Orphan Drug Designation to C-CAR039 for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma, an indolent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

About CBMG

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBMG Holdings. CBMG Holdings ("Holdings") develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. CBMG operates a state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, Maryland with five GMP rooms in order to augment its global research and development capabilities and to support clinical development of multiple cell therapy platform technologies in the United States. Holdings conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. Holdings' GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Holdings currently conducts ongoing studies in China, for CAR-T therapies targeting blood cancers, including C-CAR039, an anti-CD19, CD20 BiCAR treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and CAR088, an anti-BCMA treatment for Multiple Myeloma, in addition to T cell receptor (TCR-T) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) therapies targeting solid tumors. Holdings has completed patient treatment in a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, its "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in CBMG Holding's reports, including risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including risks associated with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, CBMG Holdings does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

