Babcock & Wilcox's State-of-the-Art, Global Headquarters Wins Big The Project at The East End takes NAIOP's 2020 Office Interior Renovation of the Year

AKRON Ohio., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --- The East End, Akron's premier adaptive reuse, mixed-use development, is proud to announce that the interior office space created for Babcock & Wilcox's new, global headquarters has been named NAIOP Northern Ohio Chapter's 2020 Office Interior Renovation of the Year.

"The B&W project has been a transformational addition to The East End," said Stu Lichter, President of IRG, the site developer. "We've been able to create and continue partnerships with some of the best in the business, bringing this modern space to life."

The 174,500 square foot project was completed in 2019 by The East End development team. The team brought to fruition B&W's vision for their new global headquarters with concepts executed by Richardson Design, Kaczmar Architects Incorporated, Osborn Engineering, Thomarios Construction, and Naylor Wellman, LLC.

Redevelopment of the space opened two floors connected by a massive wood and steel staircase and provided flexible areas for meetings and breaks with significant components from B&W's history integrated into the design.

"This is a prime example of adaptive reuse at its best," said Lichter. "The East End just keeps evolving and growing."

The addition of the B&W has brought some 600-700 employees to the campus and showcases the project team's ingenuity and creativity.

About The East End

The East End is a 1.4 million sq. ft., mixed-use redevelopment at the former Goodyear Tire and Rubber Campus in Akron, OH. The project is a joint venture between Los Angeles based, Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) and Solon based Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP). Learn more at www.eastendakron.com.

