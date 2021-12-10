Wynn Las Vegas Hosts the Paramount+ Star-Studded World Premiere of "1883"

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Wynn Las Vegas (NASDAQ: WYNN) will host the star-studded red carpet, global world premiere and press junket of the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series - created by Academy Award nominated Taylor Sheridan - stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Sam Elliott, and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton. The anticipated series, which will stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19, is the origin story to the wildly popular Yellowstone.

Wynn Las Vegas-101 Studios-LOGO

The event is the first collaboration between Wynn Las Vegas and 101 Studios to re-establish the historic connection between Hollywood and Las Vegas. Wynn Las Vegas has long been synonymous with the glamour and excitement of world-class entertainment and nightlife. This collaboration further solidifies the luxury resort's reputation while launching the brand into the world of Hollywood. Wynn Las Vegas will combine its once-in-a-lifetime entertainment and guest experiences with 101 Studios' slate of television, film, podcasts and sports media to create and produce original, cross media projects.

The premiere screening of the first two episodes will take place at The Encore Theater - a world renowned performance venue that has been newly upgraded to offer the highest quality presentation standards. The Firm Event Design produced the multidimensional resort take-over spanning 40,000 square feet across five venues including an extensive custom red carpet build-out at the Encore Beach Club. Activations also include multiple branded photo moments for fans throughout the resort and an elevated after-party at SW Steakhouse featuring a custom 1883 light show on the resort's iconic Lake of Dreams.

The "Official Yellowstone Podcast," launched earlier this week, is already trending at Apple's Top 10 podcast charts in only 24 hours. The podcast, hosted by series star Jefferson White (Jimmy) is presented by Wynn Las Vegas and recorded at the resort's state-of-the-art studio. The first companion podcast to the Yellowstone series will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew, and special guests.

Craig Billings, incoming CEO of Wynn Resorts said, "Wynn Las Vegas has always been the center of glamour and of creative extravagance. We are committed to ensuring we continue our legacy of finding that which is 'of the moment' and doing so in a way that is uniquely Wynn. 101 Studios, with its remarkable track record, is a unique partner with which we can showcase original content and events to our guests, and as Vegas has always done, to the world."

"This is a pivotal moment for both 101 Studios and Wynn Las Vegas as nothing like this has ever been done before" said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Our goal at 101 Studios is to tell compelling stories that spark conversations, and this partnership accomplishes that exactly. The Wynn Las Vegas is a highly esteemed brand and their endeavor into entertainment will simply be a continuation of this reputation. Through this symbiotic relationship, there are countless publicity, finance, marketing and strategic benefits and advantages and we are thrilled to begin this collaboration."

About 101 Studios:

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. Founded by David Glasser, Chief Executive Officer, and David Hutkin, Chief Operating Officer, the studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series Yellowstone, as well as Sheridan's upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883. Additionally, 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters, and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include Paradise Found based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries Covers, a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include The Current War: Director's Cut, the Sundance Audience award winner Burden as well as the family comedy The War with Grandpa.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Wynn Las Vegas Contacts:

Michael Weaver- michael.weaver@wynnresorts.com

Deanna Pettit Irestone- deanna.pettit-irestone@wynnlasvegas.com

101 Studios Contacts:

Heather Johnson Phillips - hphillips@101studiosco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas