Peeq gives Celebrities and Fans what they've been craving New bully-free fan engagement platform makes raising money for charitable causes a snap

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peeq ( www.joinpeeq.com ) is a fan engagement platform built with and for actors, musicians, athletes, artists, creators, and industry leaders to connect with their fans and communities in a safe, bully-free space. Peeq gives celebrity talent the freedom to decide exactly how, when, and in what format they want to engage their fanbase.

"Our goal is to become the leading platform for fans to engage with their favorite celebrities" --Glisten Cieslak

"Talent wasn't satisfied with the previous options for fan engagement. We heard a lot of complaints about the existing platforms. They're too transactional, impersonal, and have reputational risks," says Pete Hayes, Peeq's CEO and former Global Microsoft VP.

Peeq is a freemium platform. Fans can pay to unlock premium content and experiences by purchasing a virtual currency package, like Robux for Roblox. This prevents "nickel-and-diming," and enables talent to keep 100% of their earnings. Peeq wants to connect fans to their favorite personalities while raising money for good causes. For that reason, it has partnered with charities like American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and the Global Gift Foundation, so giving to a charity is as simple as clicking a box.

"Our goal is to become the leading platform for fans to engage with their favorite celebrities. We want to provide a 'peeq' into the entertainment world that didn't exist," says Glisten Cieslak, Peeq's Chief Growth Officer. "We are committed to facilitating and fostering positive interactions and awareness. Bullying is not welcome on Peeq. Ever."

The global distribution network provides a full suite of engagement tools, including unlockable content, spontaneous go-lives, produced live streams, virtual meet & greets, panels, and digital merchandise. Features like shoutouts and custom messaging are coming soon. The platform is invite-only for talent. Peeq is currently partnering with dozens of artists, musicians, pop culture icons, actors, digital creators, and athletes like Hulk Hogan, Payton Moormeier, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, Joseph Morgan, Ricky Flores, Sofia Gomez, and Holly Combs.

Peeq leadership includes executives from United Talent Agency, BBDO, Ogilvy, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, IBM, and Tixr.

Current advisors include Cindy Liu (Executive, Google Core Data), Jenna Park Adler (CAA), and Brian Hodous (Sammy Hagar's Beach Bar Cocktail Company COO and former Activision Blizzard CCO).

About Peeq

Peeq is a new type of fan engagement platform that provides content, panels, live events, Meet & Greets and more. Peeq is a bully free platform and is committed to giving back. In addition to partnering with some amazing charities, we're also making charitable giving as easy as possible for everyone. More on: joinpeeq.com

