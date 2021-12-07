Apploi Wins Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business Award

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , a recruiting, onboarding, and credential management software company serving healthcare organizations, today announced it has been named in the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list. Apploi was awarded the Gold medal in the Established Excellence: 5-14 years in business category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The list, which can be found in the winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc., but it's an honor we share with every healthcare visionary that we work with," says Apploi CEO Adam Lewis. "Apploi's mission is a response to healthcare's needs, so when we succeed, it's really a testament to how these leaders are understanding, prioritizing, and taking control of the industry's future."

Apploi's Gold medal award completes a momentous year for the New York-based company, which included a 179 ranking on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, landing in the top 3% of the country's fastest-growing private companies in America; expansion of its Advisory Board ; and the launch of new product Onboard and Manage Teams , a secure onboarding and credential management solution for healthcare employers.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Find the complete Best in Business list at inc.com/best-in-business .

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading Healthcare Recruitment Technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 5,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

