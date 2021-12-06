PlantX Announces the Launch of its E-Commerce Platform in the United Kingdom

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's e-commerce platform to the United Kingdom.

PlantX UK will launch under a new domain, www.PlantX.uk, and will offer a similar PlantX experience as PlantX.ca and PlantX.com provide in Canada and the United States, respectively. The new platform will feature an extensive assortment of plant-based goods, an ample indoor plant selection and a variety of educational resources, including blogs and recipes. Additionally, www.PlantX.uk will complement Bloomboxclub Limited, the Company's UK-based e-commerce business that sells and delivers indoor plants across the United Kingdom and Germany.

To establish an effective supply chain infrastructure, the Company has partnered with Access Fulfillment, one of the leading fulfillment companies in the United Kingdom. Access Fulfillment has over 20,000 square-feet of warehouse space with refrigeration capabilities, which it will use to ensure the centralized storage and distribution of the Company's plant-based products across the United Kingdom.

"PlantX plans to introduce a wide selection of novel brands and products for the growing plant-based community in the United Kingdom, said PlantX COO, Julia Frank, "By offering consumers access to products that are new to the UK market, PlantX hopes to secure a competitive advantage in the dynamic plant-based retail ecosystem in the UK throughout and beyond the upcoming holiday season."

The number of UK consumers shifting to a plant-based diet has almost doubled between 2008 and 2019, and the transition to plant-based living in the UK continues to accelerate, according to a recent study in Science of the Total Environment,1 According to a 2020 market research report,2 the UK is seen as a global plant-based leader with the largest plant-based market in Europe. Sales of meat-free food is expected to reach £1.1 billion by 2024, a staggering increase from £582M in 2014.

"The expansion of PlantX is all about furthering the mission of bringing more plant-based options to as many people as possible," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Accessing the vast and flourishing UK market is an important part of our business plan and we see this as yet another step in the right direction."

"Introducing new plant-based options to additional growing market segments is a recipe for success," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Having our e-commerce site operational in the UK is the next evolutionary step on our way to expanding across the globe, and we're excited to serve this market segment."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements relating to the scheduled launch of the Company's e-commerce platform in the UK, partnering with Acess Fulfillment in the UK, the availability of PlantX products and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and that give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

