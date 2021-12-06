McDonald's® and Mariah Carey Unwrap More Surprises Ahead of the Mariah Menu Debut

On top of 12 days of deals, fans have even more reasons to celebrate the Mariah Menu with free, limited-edition merch and a holiday-themed TV commercial

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the one-week countdown to the most wonderful time of the year begin! The Mariah Menu is arriving on Dec. 13, and we can't think of a better way to ring in 12 days of deals on the McDonald's app than by unwrapping more surprises, including exclusive Mariah x McDonald's merch and a festive TV commercial that will have you dancing and singing all the way to your local McDonald's.

To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, we're decking out fans and celebrating Mariah's longtime love of the Golden Arches with exclusive beanies and t-shirts. On Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, simply redeem the Mariah Menu deal – a bakery item and Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, respectively – through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase, and be one of the first approximately 10,000 people to claim the special Mariah x McDonald's merch item for that day*. The beanie (Dec. 15) features her iconic signature, while the t-shirt (Dec. 21) includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald's order – a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

"Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald's over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me," said Mariah Carey.

A true Mariah fan knows she always puts on a spectacular show, and our new TV commercial is no exception. Tonight the holidays are coming early with its primetime premiere, blending McDonald's and Mariah's worlds to the sound of everyone's favorite holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You." We couldn't wait to unwrap this gift, so tune in here to catch a preview before it airs nationwide.

Customers can order the Mariah Menu in the U.S. starting on Dec.13, featuring a different free item** each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald's app. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

*Available only at participating McDonald's. Valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) from Dec. 13-24. See app for details.

**Full list of daily deals: Dec. 13 – Big Mac®; Dec. 14 – McChicken®; Dec. 15 – Bakery Item + Beanie; Dec. 16 – 6-pc Chicken McNuggets®; Dec. 17 – Cheeseburger; Dec. 18 – Hotcakes; Dec. 19 – McDouble®; Dec. 20 – Apple Pie; Dec. 21 – Sausage McMuffin® with Egg + T-Shirt; Dec. 22 – Double Cheeseburger; Dec. 23 – Sausage Biscuit; Dec. 24 – Chocolate Chip Cookies.

