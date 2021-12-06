Aspen Dental Partners with MyLabConnect to Advance Digital Dentistry Across the Nation - New software platform will seamlessly connect nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental offices with Dental Labs - through simple and cost-effective automated digital infrastructure

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced a partnership with MyLabConnect – in an effort to continually advance technologies, improve processes, and bring better dental care to more people across nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide.

Aspen Dental is continually improving technology and innovating in the clinical setting.



The partnership with MyLabConnect, which goes live on December 6, 2021, will allow every Aspen Dental practice across the country to communicate and collaborate with their preferred dental labs, through a simple, common front-end interface software platform, in real-time.

"Aspen Dental is continually improving its technology and innovating in the clinical setting," said Gina Bruzzichesi, chief operating officer at The Aspen Group. "This partnership with MyLabConnect will allow better, faster, and more efficient internal and external communication and collaboration between Aspen Dental practices and their preferred dental labs – resulting in better care for more people."

BETTER TECHNOLOGY, FOR BETTER CARE

The new cloud-based platform offers a single source for Aspen Dental doctors and staff to:

Electronically order and track the status of Rx

Manage integrated IOS digital and chairside service workflows

Digitally integrate with their preferred dental labs

Track and manage communications with dental labs and design centers

"Having a single platform to manage the flow of communications will allow the doctors to spend less time on paperwork, so they can have more time to focus on what matters most – patient care," said Bruzzichesi. "And, what makes the MyLabConnect platform even more convenient is that it is a multilingual platform that doctors and their teams can use on desktop or on mobile."

"When we set out to create this platform, in partnership with The Aspen Group, we knew we needed to make it convenient for the doctors," said Niranjan Ramakrishnan, CEO of MyLabConnect. "This is a major milestone and proud moment in the MyLabConnect journey, as we work together with Aspen Dental to break down barriers and bring simple yet comprehensive communication solutions to more than 3,800 doctors at nearly 1,000 dental practices across the country."

BETTER TECHNOLOGY, FOR BETTER COLLABORATION

The new platform from MyLabConnect will allow Aspen Dental doctors and staff to communicate more effectively and efficiently with external dental labs by creating a single platform that is simple to use.

"Dentalle believes in being at the forefront of change and revolution in dentistry by leveraging the best materials and technologies," said Warren Su, President of Dentalle. "As Aspen Dental's longest tenured preferred lab, we are extremely excited to have worked together with Aspen Dental and MyLabConnect to pilot the program throughout the past year to ensure a seamless integration with our Lab Management Systems to facilitate the launch of this new technology. This new end-to-end interface for Aspen Dental will continue to drive The Aspen Group to new heights under its visionary leadership team."

"The new MyLabConnect platform will provide a seamless bi-directional integration with Intra Oral Scanners," said Chris Lauro, president of Healthstar Dental, another key lab provider and preferred partner of Aspen Dental. "This improved process will allow our team to spend less time on booking cases and more time on providing better quality customer support to the Aspen Dental practices across the nation."

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental was founded in 1988 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to bring break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental provides business and administrative support and continuing education to more than 3,800 healthcare professionals across 45 states. For more information, visit aspendental.com.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com.

ABOUT MYLABCONNECT

MyLabConnect is a global provider of digital dentistry services software and software-enabled services. The multi-platform collaboration tool connects dental offices and dental labs through real-time business workflow. It is a preferred platform across the dental network and can be used as a common front-end interface platform with labs and Intra Oral scanner and 3D printers. Built on an integrated engine and based on low coding development framework, it enables interoperability with third party systems. The platform helps integration into the software to provide streamlined flow of data and services.

