Timken Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for Second Straight Year Award recognizes Timken's continued focus on creating a more efficient and resilient world

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, is one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022. Timken maintains its standing after first earning the recognition last year. The esteemed list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

"This is a tremendous honor that reflects the critical work we do around the world and reinforces our commitment to ethics and integrity in every aspect of our business," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "As a global team of world-class engineers and problem solvers, we engineer next-generation solutions to create a stronger future for all stakeholders. We strive to make an impact not only through our product innovation, but also by contributing meaningfully to the communities we call home. We congratulate all the other outstanding corporate citizens who join us on this prestigious list."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from publicly available sustainability and corporate social responsibility reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of a company's corporate social responsibility activities.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Timken appears in the materials and chemicals subcategory. A complete list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 can be found at https://tmkn.biz/31eQova.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

mediarelations@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Timken Company