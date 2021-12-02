Allego® Customers Voya and Pharmacosmos to Present Case Studies on Using Sales Enablement Tools to Improve Onboarding and Collaboration for Virtual Teams

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales enablement provider, today announced that two of its innovative customers, Voya Investment Management and Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Inc., will present case studies on how they adapted their training and learning strategies to improve results for their virtual teams as part of upcoming webinars.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego)

Jeff Lovanio , AVP - Distribution Training and Development Manager at Voya, will present Saving Time & Improving Results with Effective Onboarding during a Sales Enablement PRO Ask Me Anything webinar on December 2 at 2:00 p.m ET. The session willaddress the challenges of remote onboarding. New sales reps are unlikely to retain what they learn with one-size-fits-all, full-day Zoom sessions. Voya learned that there's a better way. Learn how they used recorded video and content from subject matter experts to engage their remote teams to drive higher win rates and shorter new hire ramp times. Lovanio will share how he adapted to the new learning environment with a fresh onboarding strategy. Register for the webinar , AVP - Distribution Training and Development Manager at Voya, will presentduring a Sales Enablement PRO Ask Me Anything webinar onat 2:00 p.m ET. The session willaddress the challenges of remote onboarding. New sales reps are unlikely to retain what they learn with one-size-fits-all, full-day Zoom sessions. Voya learned that there's a better way. Learn how they used recorded video and content from subject matter experts to engage their remote teams to drive higher win rates and shorter new hire ramp times. Lovanio will share how he adapted to the new learning environment with a fresh onboarding strategy. Register for the webinar here

Melissa Young , Associate Director Sales Training and Development, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., will present Maintaining Collaboration in a Hybrid World: How Pharmacosmos Managed the Change to Virtual Onboarding & Collaboration during an LTEN webinar on December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET . Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, a Danish pharmaceutical company, received an FDA approval in January of 2020 that expanded their business into the United States . While this presented an exciting opportunity, it also posed a challenge: How could their lean L&D team replicate the company's strong, collaborative culture on the other side of the globe during a pandemic? During this LTEN webinar, Young will share how she used cutting-edge sales enablement tools to keep her team connected and productive throughout one of the most important periods in the company's history. Register for the webinar , Associate Director Sales Training and Development, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., will presentduring an LTEN webinar onat. Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, a Danish pharmaceutical company, received an FDA approval in January of 2020 that expanded their business into. While this presented an exciting opportunity, it also posed a challenge: How could their lean L&D team replicate the company's strong, collaborative culture on the other side of the globe during a pandemic? During this LTEN webinar, Young will share how she used cutting-edge sales enablement tools to keep her team connected and productive throughout one of the most important periods in the company's history. Register for the webinar here

