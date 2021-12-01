Telit's LTE Cat 1 LE910S1-ELG with Embedded GNSS Receiver Enables High-Performance IoT Applications in Latin America

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the LE910S1-ELG, a new LTE Cat 1 module designed for IoT applications in Latin America (LATAM) that need a combination of performance, affordability, voice support and 2G fallback in a compact form factor. With an embedded GNSS receiver, the cost-optimized LE910S1-ELG is ideal for tracking applications such as fleet management, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery, as well as other mobile IoT applications that need to maintain a reliable connection when moving around in a country, region or multiple regions. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/lte-cat1-4.

The LE910S1-ELG is the latest member of Telit's flagship xE910 module family, whose unified form factor and electrical and programming interfaces spanning 2G, 3G and 4G products enables developers to implement a "design once, use anywhere" strategy. The module supports LTE Cat.1 with single-antenna reception, providing downlink speeds of up to 10 Mbps and uplink speeds up to 5 Mbps. Its streamlined configuration, compared to LTE Cat 1 devices with two antennas, helps significantly reduce cost and complexity.

Supporting 2G fallback, the LE910S1-ELG is perfect for applications that require full mobility throughout the LATAM regions, including areas that have not upgraded to 4G yet. It also supports both circuit-switched voice and VoLTE for those applications that require making phone calls, such as healthcare mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS), connected elevators, alarm systems and more. The power-saving embedded GNSS receiver enables the use of GNSS positioning even when the cellular modem is switched off.

"The LE910S1-ELG is a great option for migrating customers that use legacy 2G and 3G modules in Latin America, especially where nationwide LTE-M and NB-IoT coverage does not yet exist," said Marco Stracuzzi, head of product marketing, Telit. "Our all-in-one cellular and GNSS module covers all LATAM 4G and 2G bands, as well as mainstream bands used in Europe and Asia, which makes it well-suited particularly for high-performance tracking across intercontinental deployments."

The LE910S1-ELG is sampling now, and will be commercially available during the first quarter of 2022.

