Puts fleet industry on the fast track to sustainability, with first site dedicated to customized fleet electrification resources.

Merchants Fleet Enables Fleet Sustainability--Launches Industry-First Fleet Electrification Hub Puts fleet industry on the fast track to sustainability, with first site dedicated to customized fleet electrification resources.

HOOKSETT, N.H., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, today announced the launch of its new Electrify Fleet Hub, an innovative online tool providing centralized information designed to help fleet managers make a seamless adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of their sustainability goals. The new online tool is the first of its kind for the fleet industry, which includes a convenient EV Finder that allows users to research current and future EV models based on their specific needs. The tool also provides EV adoption planning, charging and infrastructure roadmaps and financing, and other useful resources including white papers, guides, infographics, and webinars.

"Fleet vehicles account for over 70% of our country's freight movements, so to achieve our nations' sustainability goals the fleet industry has to adopt sustainable modes of transportation - and the quickest way to get started on that pathway is through electrification. That's a tall order for an industry that prior to this, had no centralized place to turn for real, actionable information about electrification," said Hari Nayar, Merchants Fleet Director of Electrification and Sustainability. "The Electrify Fleet Hub aims to completely change that, by providing fleet clients with one convenient resource for customized guidance and support to ensure they're making the right decisions that'll allow their fleets to quickly and easily realize the many benefits and cost savings of electrification."

The Electrify Fleet Hub is divided into five sections:

Learning and Resources introduces Merchants' proprietary five-step EV adoption process and provides visitors with dozens of valuable EV materials to help them get up to speed on EVs and the EV ecosystem.

EV Strategy & Planning offers a variety of EV infrastructure and technology services and solutions to help manage the EV adoption journey from acquisition to disposition. Federal Grants and Incentives information will be added to this feature in 2022, giving fleet clients the ability to calculate rebates for the purchase of various EV makes and models.

Vehicle Options features a powerful EV Finder tool that allows users to view available and "coming-soon" makes and models through an easy-to-use filter tool based on range, type, price, and availability. Vehicle information includes classification, capacity, EV specs, and much more.

Charging and Services includes resources on charging basics, charging infrastructure topics, and strategy. It also offers visitors a free fleet assessment, as well as financing options for the implementation of a custom-fit charging infrastructure.

EV News is an up-to-date source for everything happening in the world of fleet EVs and related sustainability topics.

The Electrify Fleet hub and EV Finder will continue to receive feature updates through 2022, as the company accelerates its leadership position as the most electric fleet company in North America.

Visit the new Electrify Fleet Hub at www.merchantsfleet.com/fleet-electrification/

Visit the EV Finder at www.merchantsfleet.com/ev-finder/

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. From financing and charging to maintenance and remarketing, Merchants has collaborated with dozens of OEMs, charging, data and upfit partners to ensure every client is connected to the service, technology platforms, and products that will support their fleet in making the transition to EV. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois area. www.MerchantsFleet.com

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Fleet)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merchants Fleet