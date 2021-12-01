Celebrating 20 Years of Inspiring TRENZ: Firmenich's Pioneering Foresight Engine

GENEVA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is celebrating 20 years of creating inspiring value for its customers through its pioneering TRENZ foresight program. Launched in 2001, and spearheaded by a unique team of thought leaders across Firmenich's Perfumery and Taste & Beyond Divisions, TRENZ has evolved to become a globally-recognized source of industry vision, helping customers identify and forecast consumer desire, and envision the future of fragrance and flavor.

"Like any future movement, trends in olfaction and flavor echo the socio-cultural environment of the era. TRENZ focuses on the ultimate paths to conscious growth, examining what the impact of today will be on the fragrances and tastes of tomorrow," said Gilbert Ghostine, Chief Executive Officer. "We are able to project the years to come in order to inspire new product development and co-creations with our customers in the food, beverage, and fragrance categories. Trenz offers actionable insights and a true partnership with our customers by contributing to, and inspiring their innovation pipeline."

"At Firmenich, creativity and innovation are among the fundamental values that drive us. We pioneered TRENZ 20 years ago and have since honed it as an integral tool to serve these values by providing insight and inspiration to our creators and customers alike," explained Mikel Cirkus, Global Creative Director, Taste & Beyond. "Identifying and interpreting socio-cultural events and forecasting the next important signals offers our customers a unique view into what will trigger people's emotions and desires in the coming years, so they can better serve their consumers and become curators of the future of food and beverages."

Over the last two decades, the TRENZ internal creative network has delivered some of the most influential insights by exploring the myriad forces affecting the global consumer landscape, and how they will shape the future marketplace. Such prospective visions include the universal theme of the "Empowered" Consumer in 2008, which explored the demand for increased personalization, a key factor driving D2C growth over the last decade. Meanwhile, the 2013 TRENZ "Microbiome" report spotlighted the significance of understanding the microbiome in human health and undiscovered correlations with personal and home care products.

TRENZ heritage spans TRENZ Journal, the annual high-impact visual magazine, TRENZ-Walks in up-and-coming city neighborhoods and TRENZ Events, hosted to inspire and promote mindset shifts through actionable ideas and demonstrations.

As a testament to how critical TRENZ insights are, and how they have been utilized by Firmenich customers, the renowned brand Rituals capitalized on TRENZ intelligence over the years to inform future product assortments, and the way they communicate with their customers.

"At Rituals, we are continuously exploring new ways to create meaningful moments to enrich the every day," said Rituals Founder and CEO, Raymond Cloosterman, "We value how Firmenich's teams help to anticipate new consumer desires and the way in which TrenzWalks are designed to provoke new thinking and bring to life new perspectives from around the world. This unique approach has brought a great deal of inspiration to us over the years."

Jamie Krayger, Global Creative Director, Perfumery added: "As we think about the future and the continued evolution of TRENZ, our commitment to pushing the envelope with forward-thinking diagnostics is imperative. In our latest Foresight Report, we dissect the intersection of fragrance and healing. We know that our wellbeing is imperative, but before we can actually be well, we must first heal. There are many unexplored roles for fragrance and taste in the environmental, social and personal healing process."

Looking ahead to 2022, Firmenich will be launching TRENZ Futures, a new digital evolution of the platform.

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

