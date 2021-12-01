Aspen Skiing Company Introduces ASPENX, a New Premium Retail and Experiences Brand Informed by Aspen's iconic destination, thought leadership, and athletic playground, the brand will debut with an e-commerce platform on December 1

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aspen Skiing Company - owners and operators of Aspen Snowmass, The Little Nell, and the Limelight Hotels - announced the launch of ASPENX, a new premium retail and experiential concept that will extend the destination to become a global performance living brand. Conceptualized by artist and entrepreneur Paula Crown, ASPENX offers a menu of ski performance wear, unique collaborations, and custom experiences inspired by the technical excellence and thought leadership of Aspen. The ASPENX brand is accessible through an e-commerce platform, an experiential retail store located in Aspen, and one-of-a-kind experiences and special events that will create new perspectives for the ASPENX community worldwide.

ASPENX Collection photographed by John Russo

Bringing together the worlds of performance, innovation, and fashion, ASPENX has leveraged the expertise of Aspen Skiing Company's world-class ski professionals to develop a line with equal emphasis on function and style. The first phase of the ASPENX launch begins with the brand's online retail store (www.ASPENX.com) on December 1 and features ski apparel, gear, and accessories, as well as soon-to-be-announced limited-edition custom collaborations with leading brands such as Prada and Anon.

"What began as an idea to develop the very best in performance wear has blossomed into a true experiential brand that offers the opportunity for connection, creativity, and innovation beyond the traditional retail experience," said Paula Crown. "ASPENX is a place of possibility – one where we can share elements of the iconic destination with a wider network of individuals while also providing a cultural hub for Aspen's community of residents and visitors alike."

ASPENX's first brick-and-mortar retail experience will open in Aspen's Gondola Plaza on December 20. With bespoke activations throughout the season, the store will serve as a new location for guests to not only shop premium performance wear, but also immerse themselves in Aspen's innovative spirit. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a selection of grab-and-go food and beverage options, such as signature breakfast pastries, brain bread, and a variety of espresso drinks serviced by the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Little Nell. The store will be open during ski season from 8 am-6 pm until closing day, April 17, 2022, after which summer operational times will commence in May.

Further tapping into Aspen Skiing Company's world-class brand of hospitality, ASPENX is also available for bookable evening experiences, such as private dining with Matthew Zubrod, Culinary Director for The Little Nell. The ten-course event includes a curated tequila tasting, wine presentation with a dedicated sommelier, and mixology lesson with the option for guests to create their own signature cocktails. Meanwhile, guests of The Little Nell and Residences at The Little Nell, will have direct access to ASPENX's concierge service to assist with ski rentals that can be arranged in-store or en-suite. ASPENX is also available to the public by reservation for a personalized in-store appointment.

Just in time for the winter season, ASPENX launches ahead of the momentous 75th anniversary of Aspen Skiing Company on January 11, 2022. Inspired by this historical milestone and Aspen's position both as a thought leader and an athletic playground, ASPENX marks the start of a new era of innovation for the beloved destination.

Details of upcoming designer collaborations with ASPENX to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit www.ASPENX.com.

About ASPENX

ASPENX is a contemporary retail and experience brand unveiled in December of 2021. The launch coincides with the 75th anniversary of Aspen Skiing Company and the introduction of its new visual identity for Aspen Snowmass. Conceptualized by artist Paula Crown, ASPENX leads with creative possibility. ASPENX features the first performance product line developed by a ski resort, informed by its expert on-mountain team for standards of excellence, comfort, and safety. The online platform debuted on December 1 and its first concept store will open in the epicenter of Aspen's Gondola Plaza on December 20. It will also offer bespoke retail, elevated rental equipment, and exceptional food and wine experiences both on- and off-mountain.

For more information: www.ASPENX.com

ASPENX

