Rockbridge Growth Equity Acquires Stake in Marquis Software Solutions

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Marquis Software Solutions from Falfurrias Capital Partners.

Marquis is a leader in unique data analytics software and services that help financial institutions, primarily mid-tier banks and credit unions, identify marketing opportunities and meet complex and ever-evolving compliance requirements.

"We have developed a portfolio specialty in marketing and financial services, and Marquis is an incredible addition to that group," said Kevin Prokop, Managing Partner at Rockbridge. "Susan Faulkner and her team have built a market-leading company with a broad portfolio of marketing and compliance products that serve banks and credit unions across the United States. We look forward to working with Susan and the management team to accelerate the company's growth, increase the range of services it provides and target new potential clients that can benefit from Marquis' solutions."

Rockbridge Growth Equity is committed to helping exceptional companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value for its stakeholders. Since 2007, Rockbridge has built a track record of assisting both new and established businesses in navigating their next growth stage.

"Marquis' goal is to make it easier for our clients to assemble and analyze complex customer data, behaviors and needs into actionable solutions for their customers," said Ms. Susan R. Faulkner, CEO of Marquis. "Marquis is very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Rockbridge. Rockbridge is the ideal new partner to help Marquis realize its growth potential because of its industry expertise and relationship with the Rock Ventures Family of Companies. We believe their tangible network effects for business development and operational experience will create actionable opportunities for Marquis and our clients."

CU Solutions Group (CUSG), a credit union service organization offering leading edge products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory, invested alongside Rockbridge in Marquis. CUSG is a highly value-added investor given their broad network of credit union clients and partners. Dave Adams, President and CEO of CUSG noted that, "Marquis serves more than 450 credit unions and their unique marketing solutions have tremendous synergy with those offered by CU Solutions Group. We are thrilled by this new strategic partnership that aligns so closely with our vision for the future of CUSG Marketing Solutions."

Marquis was advised by Raymond James, a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. Honigman served as a legal counsel to Rockbridge. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Rockbridge Growth Equity is a Detroit-based private equity firm targeting control and minority equity investments in lower middle market services businesses headquartered in North America, including Digital Media & E-Commerce, Technology- Enabled Products & Services, Financial Services and Consumer Services. Rockbridge Growth Equity was initially founded in 2007 to serve as a private equity firm affiliated with the Rock Ventures Family of Companies, which includes Rock Holdings, Inc. (the holding company for Rocket Companies) and over 100 other companies owned by or affiliated with Dan Gilbert. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About Marquis

Marquis is a Plano, Texas-based company that is focused on getting results for over 650 financial institutions nationwide. Marquis sets its clients apart from their competition by providing expertise in data analytics, MCIF, CRM, strategic consulting, profitability, and direct marketing – along with CRA, HMDA & Fair Lending compliance. For about 35 years, Marquis' focus has been to partner with their clients to realize provable results with its software, services, and consulting. Results. Nothing else matters. To learn more, visit www.gomarquis.com.

About CU Solutions Group

CU Solutions Group (CUSG) is a credit union service organization that offers products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory. The organization is home to national credit union-focused brands including Love My Credit Union Rewards, Save to Win, MemberXP, CUBE TV Studios, Compease, Performance Pro, Planning Pro and The Learning Center. CUSG has more than 125 investors comprised of credit unions, credit union leagues and credit union system organizations including CUNA Mutual Group and CO-OP Financial Services. The company maintains strategic partnerships with TracFone, Intuit TurboTax, Carvana, Comcast Xfinity, H&R Block, WHITE64, Access Softek, AudioEye, CalcXML, CU Risk Intelligence, CUNA Strategic Services and many others. For more information, visit CUSolutionsGroup.com.

