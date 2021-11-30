Jemincare Announces the Exclusive License of the Kras Inhibitor to HUYABIO

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jemincare, a leading pharmaceutical company from China, announced today its wholly owned subsidiary company, Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., had licensed exclusive worldwide ex-China rights to the Kras inhibitor, JMKX1899, to HUYABIO International, the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations. Jemincare will retain the relevant rights in greater China area.

Kras is one of the most mutated oncogenes in human cancers. The prevalent G12C mutation drives tumor growth and metastasis and has become an important validated target for therapy especially in lung and colorectal cancer. Targeting the GTP pocket of Kras in the switch-II region, which has made Kras druggable, enables the development of more potent and potentially effective inhibitors.

JMKX1899 is a KRAS inhibitor independently developed by Jemincare. Data from preclinical studies shows it has strong blood-brain-barrier crossing capability and has no risk of hERG inhibition and drug-drug-interaction. Jemincare has filed the IND to NMPA in Oct. 2021. The parties will work closely to file IND in US FDA in 2021 to move towards clinical development.

Mr. Hong Liang, President of Jemincare Pharmaceutical Group, said, "We are delighted to work with HUYABIO to explore global development of this unique KRAS inhibitor. This is our first new chemical entity program out-licensed to a global partner. HUYABIO has generated a lot of experience to bring innovative drugs from China to global market. We look forward to generating the clinical efficacy and safety data from global clinical trial since the candidate has huge potential to fill strong unmet needs."

Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO & Executive Chair of HUYABIO, said, "We are excited to have added the clinical stage Kras inhibitor to our oncology pipeline especially to test in combination with our SHP inhibitor against a variety of solid tumors. We're delighted to have an excellent partner Jemincare to co-develop combinations that can benefit patients worldwide."

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO™ is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development in the global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced compound portfolio covering all therapeutic areas. Hiyasta® the company's first commercial product is marketed in Japan. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations across China, the Company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information, please visit www.huyabio.com.

About Jemincare

Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd was established in 2018 as the R&D center of Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Jemincare now has developed into a strong team with around 500 scientists comprised by 3 innovation centers, Small Molecule Innovative Center, Biologics Innovation Center and Technology Innovation Center. JMKX1899 is developed by the Small Molecule Innovation Center which has 10 programs entering IND or IND-enabling stage and 2 programs entering clinical stage.

Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. is a leading pharmaceutical company from China. Founded in 1999, Jemincare group has over 10,000 employees dedicated to the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics in its strategic fields including oncology, nephrology, cerebro-cardiovascular, anti-infection, analgesic, respiratory and Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.jemincare.com, or email PR@jemincare.com.

