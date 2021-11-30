Crazy Maple Studio Launches Kiss Comics

SUNNYVALE, Ca., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a new day for narrative and author opportunity in romance fiction. With the launch of Kiss Comics, the latest channel update from Crazy Maple Studio, the Kiss app now has the world's most expansive collection of romantic narratives.

Anti-Stepbrother, Tijan's beloved narrative, reimagined for Crazy Maple Studio's Comics channel within the Kiss app. Kiss is Crazy Maple's home for romance for all.

The Kiss app offers romance authors and fans three distinct mobile-first formats—prose, audio, and now, comics. This is the Kiss app's first foray into vertical scroll illustrations for their stories.

With 50 million+ global downloads, Crazy Maple Studio is one of the most beloved fiction app producers. What started as mobile delivery for romance genre novels has developed into a one-stop-shop content platform delivering transmedia narratives. The Kiss app features romance storylines by best-selling authors— including New York Times and USA Today bestsellers— alongside narratives by emerging content creators, with emphasis on diverse storytellers from around the globe.

As a sluggish global supply chain weighs down traditional, printed versions of both novels and comics readers are increasingly turning to digital formats; especially in this time when their popularity is surging.

Storytellers are experiencing the shift as well. Traditional publishers do not typically secure transmedia properties; but Crazy Maple is securing transmedia rights. Transmedia rights are popular with authors for one-stop-shop creator royalties.

"We're reimagining IP," stated Joey Jia, CEO of Crazy Maple Studio.

"Today's content consumers crave stories in multiple formats. As a global mobile-digital content publisher, we can maximize the potential audience through varied media," he continued.

"Mobile tech breaks down the barriers separating content creators and their audiences," says Nicole Resciniti, Content Manager and Consultant for Crazy Maple Studio.

"Storytellers can now write, publish and engage with fans in real time, without limitations to content, story length or distribution. Mobile tech reaches millions of readers in ways traditional publishing models never could, in formats that weren't readily accessible—comic, audio, interactive mobile game, serialized narrative. It's quickly become an integral piece of an author's portfolio," Resciniti continued.

Kiss Comics will include the exclusive comic adaptation of "Anti-Stepbrother," by best-selling author Tijan; a title beloved by both Kiss readers in digital format as well as paper format readers. "Anti-Stepbrother" has 13 printed editions and nearly 26,000 reviews on Goodreads, with an aggregate rating over four-stars.

Iconic illustrator Monica Gallagher has adapted the story into a mobile vertical scroll romance comic, with lettering from Chas Pangburn.

"I was thrilled to be invited to be a part of Crazy Maple Studio's debut into comics -- it was simultaneously a new experience and one as familiar as an old friend," said Monica Gallagher. "And I lucked out getting to illustrate Tijan's fun, steamy novel.""'Anti-Stepbrother' is a great example of the Crazy Maple Studio transmedia ecosystem," said Robert Menegus, Editorial Director of Comics at Crazy Maple.

"The original novel was a hit on Kiss, and now we're thrilled for it to be our debut comic original," he continued.

Kiss Comics will feature romantic illustrations ranging from Manga and Anime to western stylings as it launches more narratives in the format.

Romance comic fans can find their perfect story from more than 130 stories in 240 categories, including romance tropes as specific as "enemies to lovers office romance," "college love triangles," and "second chance fake relationships."

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is a global innovator in creating mobile serialized fiction and narrative gaming communities for storytellers, listeners, readers, and players. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to reach their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2017 with the launch of "choose your own narrative" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

Media Contacts

Avaans Media

crazymaplestudio@avaansmedia.com

Founded in 2017 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is an innovator in creating serialized fiction communities for storytellers and readers. With over 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. (PRNewsfoto/Crazy Maple Studio)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crazy Maple Studio