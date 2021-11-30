Aesty Dual Heater, new high-performing cordless flat iron, by the former Samsung team, launches in the US in December

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesty Dual Heater, an innovative high-performing cordless flat iron developed by long-time Samsung engineers and designers, will launch in the US in early-Dec through online malls and Amazon.

With its pioneering Dual Heater technology giving precise heat control, it offers delicate and effective styling while minimizing heat damage to the hair. Its comfortable grip makes styling easier and safer, and its thoughtful design resulted in winning the 2021 Red Dot Award.

Aesty Dual Heater includes the features below.

Better styling with less damage to hair:

Convenience: Users can switch between wireless and wire

Better security: Each heater, battery, and cradle is equipped with strengthened security measures

Price advantage: At US$349 , it offers an attractive price

Aesty is the second product by Mangoslab, a spin-off of Samsung Electronics' in-house startup venture. Its first product, smart printing solution Nemonic won the "Best of Innovation" Award in 2017's CES. The company used the same precise ceramic heat control technology for the printer to create the Aesty Dual Heater, in order to bring change to the high-performing cordless flat iron market.

About Aesty Dual Heater

Aesty Dual Heater adopts our in-house dual heater, meaning two heaters in each plate instead of just one, to maximize heat transfer performance. This not only allows the flat iron to shorten the warm-up time and maintain the temperature more precisely but also allows users to get better styling results with less heat applied. It is the key to accurately maintaining the constant temperature within the range that does not damage the hair while giving a sufficient styling effect.

Product Website:

http://aesty.com/

reddot award 2021 winner - Aesty Dual Heater

