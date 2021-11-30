AE Industrial's Cross-Fire & Security Acquires Alarm & Suppression, Inc.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-Fire & Security Co., Inc. ("Cross-Fire"), a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems, announced today it has acquired Alarm & Suppression Inc. ("A&S" or the "Company"). A&S is a provider of fire alarm, fire suppression, fire extinguishers, security and life safety systems, serving customers in northeastern New York and Vermont. A&S owner Tom Murray will remain with the Company and maintain a minority stake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cross-Fire is a fire and life safety services platform owned by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. A&S marks the platform's first acquisition.

Cross-Fire has partnered with key industry executives on this platform, including Kelly Romano, Chair of the Board, and Ed Cettina, Board Member. Ms. Romano, an AEI Operating Partner, has deep sector experience in fire & security and commercial building industries, including over 30 years in executive roles at United Technologies Corporation (UTC). Mr. Cettina most recently was the Global COO of the Construction Management business of AECOM, and previously worked for 24 years in senior roles at Tishman Construction.

"We see tremendous opportunity for consolidation in this fragmented industry, and we are pleased to add a strong partner like A&S as we build a unique platform with significant scale and national reach," said Charlie Santos-Buch, Partner at AEI. "The life safety services market is experiencing significant demand and we only see that growing over time."

For over 20 years, A&S has provided sales, installation, service, and inspection of fire alarm, fire suppression, fire extinguishers, security and life safety systems in New York and Vermont. Based in Ballston Lake, NY, the Company offers individual solutions and integrated systems incorporating project management, system design and layout, installation, programming, testing, certification, customer training, warranty and maintenance, among other services.

Mr. Murray commented, "I am excited for all of us at A&S to join the Cross-Fire team. Our new partnership will provide the A&S team with ample opportunities as part of a growing, national organization. With their backing, we will gain additional resources to continue our leadership in the fire and life safety business."

"A&S is the perfect partner as we build out our suite of products and services," said Robert V. Rex, Senior Vice President of Growth & Strategy at Cross-Fire, and a 20-year Honeywell veteran. "With the addition of A&S, Cross-Fire is well-positioned to secure new customers who are increasingly looking for partners with robust resources and added geographical reach."

About Alarm & Suppression, Inc.

Based in Ballston Lake, NY, Alarm & Suppression, Inc. provides sales, installation, service, and inspection of fire alarm, fire suppression, fire extinguishers, kitchen hood, security and many other electronic systems throughout New York and Vermont. For more information, visit www.alarmandsuppression.com.

About Cross-Fire & Security Co.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Cross-Fire & Security Co. is a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems. Its dedicated team of highly skilled and certified project managers and technicians manage all aspects of a project, from the design phase through final inspection, using state-of-the-art solutions and technology. For more information and to see a sample list of Cross-Fire's projects, please visit www.cfsnyc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

