STEM Learning with Video Games: Code Ninjas Debuts in Lake Nona, Will Teach Kids to Code in a Cool New Way Code Ninjas Center to Focus on Interactive Learning through Game-Building, Robotics and More

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, one of the fastest-growing kids coding franchises, is opening their newest location at 10743 Narcoossee Rd. on Nov. 29. Code Ninjas will serve the local area by offering computer coding courses for kids. The courses will allow kids to problem-solve while they build video games and collaborate with other children their age. This new learning center will establish an environment where children can learn about technology while having fun.

Code Ninjas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Code Ninjas)

The Lake Nona location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Brock and Elissa Horton. With a background in digital animation and game production, Brock developed a passion for coding. Elissa spent over three years as an elementary teaching assistant working in special education and found it to be one of the most rewarding professions. When Brock approached her about opening their own coding franchise for kids, she was all-in.

"Coding is an invaluable language for kids to learn and Code Ninjas allows for them to hone their abilities in an interactive and social environment," says Brock. "We provide kids with knowledge they can take with them for years to come. This is truly one of the most rewarding opportunities you can have as a business owner."

Brock recently lost his father and decided he would use his inheritance to create something meaningful. He decided that opening a Code Ninjas learning center was a great way to honor his dad; providing educational opportunities for a new generation of kids.

Lake Nona children (ages 5-14) can look forward to the new Code Ninjas center where they can learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social environment. At Code Ninjas, gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about their centers – or Dojos – are built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they'll need in the evolving job market.

"At Code Ninjas, kids develop problem-solving and social skills, and they build confidence in an encouraging environment," says Elissa. "Code Ninjas combines screen time and social interaction in a way that is productive and beneficial for kids. And once they level-up through all of the belts, they get to proudly take home their very own video game."

Code Ninjas offers a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The courses are self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis (teachers) and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and "Belt-Up" celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish their own app, available to the public in an app store.

Code Ninjas also offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.

For more information about the Lake Nona Code Ninjas location, please visit www.codeninjas.com/lake-nona-fl or call 407-203-3006.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers, kids ages 7-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com .

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR, abertrand@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Code Ninjas