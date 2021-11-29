Pressure Cooker Lawsuits You May Not Know About

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Product liability lawyer Jason Turchin has handled hundreds of claims involving defective pressure cookers. Pressure cooker defects could cause serious burn injuries and lead to a pressure cooker lawsuit. Jason Turchin breaks down some of the common pressure cooker defects and malfunctions which could lead to a pressure cooker injury claim.

Numerous pressure cooker lawsuits have been filed by victims allegedly injured by defective Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers, Gourmia Pressure Cookers, Tristar Power Pressure Cookers, Instant Pot, Bella and others. There are many common allegations against these companies.

1. Pressure cooker exploded after pressure was released

Many victims alleged that they let the steam out of the pressure cooker and tried to open the lid when the contents exploded out of the cooker and burned them. This may happen if there is a defect in the lid, base or locking mechanism.

2. Confusing instructions

Several pressure cooker companies made changes to their product instruction manual after it was sold, but never told the prior purchasers about the changes. Some changes advise against cooking certain foods which could clog the steam valve.

3. Part changes

Some pressure cooker companies made material changes to the locking mechanism and other safety features, but never told the prior purchasers that the safety locks were updated or even recalled the pressure cookers.

4. Inadequate recall

When a product is recalled, the user should not suffer any losses. If there is a delay in shipping a replacement lid, the user should not suffer from loss of use or diminished value of the product.

5. Lid popped off during use

A number of victims were allegedly injured when the lid of the pressure cooker popped off during the cooking cycle without even touching the lid.

A victim burned by a pressure cooker explosion may be entitled to money for:

Pain and suffering

Past medical bills

Future medical treatment, like burn treatment and scar revision

Lost wages

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled thousands of personal injury and accident cases throughout the United States. His office is co-lead counsel in a pressure cooker class action against Sunbeam Products and was lead counsel in a consolidated federal pressure cooker lawsuit against Tristar Products. For more information, visit www.victimaid.com or call us at 800-337-7755.

