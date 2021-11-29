Calo Metaverse - Pioneering to elevate sports in Metaverse with Blockchain technology

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Metaverse trend, we can create a lot of interesting things in all areas of life, including sports. Calo App – a pioneer in fitness metaverse and developer of a blockchain-based health and wellness application promises to bring impressive experiences to sports enthusiasts around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people slow down their life and care about their health than ever before. In addition, the development of advanced technologies including Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, AR, VR helps to close the gap between countries and create a completely different world where people can connect with each other in a non-physical space. This has inspired many startups in Vietnam and around the world create new way to get people motivated in fitness

Calo App is the pioneer who integrates Blockchain, AR, and VR technology with fitness and sports to create an interactive Fitness Metaverse, where users can work out in activities such as jogging, cycling, swimming, etc.; The data of calories burned during this process will be recorded on the Calo App. Through daily practice and overcoming challenges from Calo App, users will receive commensurate rewards. This creates a huge motivation when users can gain both health benefits and valuable rewards. With the "burn to earn" mechanism, burned calories can be converted into tokens or NFTs trading on the marketplace, thereby creating passive income for users from their own sweat.

With a detailed roadmap, the application will launch on January 15, 2022, with basic features for users to work out and connect with available applications including Strava, Garmin, Apple Health, Samsung, and different tournaments. The AR workout feature will be available in the third quarter of 2022 and the NFTs Avatar feature will be ready by 2023. Calo is planning for the initial DEX offering (IDO) by 20 Dec 2021 and listing on a number of DEX exchanges around the world.

Calo App is developed by a team of outstanding and experienced members, who have been working in e-commerce, blockchain, finance, healthcare, and sports industries. This is the strong foundation for the project to take solid steps, and at the same time, to reach a global customer base with a unique idea, while grasping technology trends and creating great values.

