Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit occurring November 30th to December 2nd, 2021 in Boston, MA.

Fei Hua, PhD, VP of Modeling and Simulation Services at Applied BioMath will present "Application of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Models in the Development of Immunocytokines" at the conference on Thursday, December 2nd at 3:00 p.m. In the presentation, Dr. Hua will discuss how QSP models can be used to help understand pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) complexities of immunocytokines and accelerate R&D.

"Understanding complex modalities such as immunocytokines is extremely resource intensive and difficult to do without the use of mathematical models," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Mechanistic modeling approaches help project teams more quickly understand these complexities to help accelerate therapeutic design, development, and better enable translation into the clinic and provide clinical support."

Applied BioMath's solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through all phases of clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common biosimulation software and services strategies including systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling, PKPD, bioinformatics, and clinical pharmacology.

