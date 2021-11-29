52m Italian Superyacht VIANNE Announces Acceptance of All Major Cryptocurrencies and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as Payment Method for Sale and Charter

1st superyacht on sale ever to accept NFTs as form of payment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The owner of Italian built Benetti 52m (170 ft) superyacht VIANNE, a motor yacht fully equipped with a helipad and sky deck jacuzzi, has confirmed that for the sale of superyacht VIANNE, following a payment of 10 percent fiat (EUR/USD) deposit, the balance payment for the sale, in addition to fiat, can be paid in any major cryptocurrency including: BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, FTM, BNB and any top tier NFT including: Cryptopunks, BAYC Apes.

Sky deck jacuzzi with golf pad area fully equipped with biodegradable golf balls.

52m Italian built Benetti superyacht with helipad and transatlantic range.

On sale for EUR 8,900,000, VIANNE is a renowned steel hulled superyacht with aluminum superstructure built to ABS classification with exterior design by Stefano Natucci. A superyacht with transatlantic range, she recently underwent a full technical and cosmetic refit in 2021 at the Italian shipyard Arpeca and completed her latest class and flag surveys in 2021. She is commercially classed and available for charters. VIANNE can accommodate 12 guests in 5 staterooms and is crewed by 12 experienced crew members, led by well-respected Italian Captain Alberto Zambelli. She also recently received new Ralph Lauren branded furniture inside and out, with a refresh of her watertoys, including a new waterslide and floating water deck with pool.

Whilst cryptocurrency payments are increasing in the yachting industry, this would make VIANNE the largest ever yacht to be purchased with NFTs. This is an exciting prospect for many prospective global buyers and presents a unique opportunity for a yacht of this size to be sold in NFTs only. VIANNE is available for viewing by appointment in the Caribbean and Florida. Buyers and brokers are welcome to contact her sales representatives for more information. VIANNE is also on the charter market this winter, available at USD 196,000 per week in the Caribbean.

Youtube Video of VIANNE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15LUUlvy0oU

For more information and photos / videos of VIANNE, please visit www.myvianne.com or contact us via email at sale@myvianne.com / charters@myvianne.com

