InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory for Waving at Night (RHO-1283)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wave to or acknowledge other drivers in the dark," said an inventor, from Manassas, Va., "so I invented the WAVE LIGHT. My design captures the attention of other drivers and it offers an alternative to traditional waving."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to wave or signal to other drivers at night. In doing so, it prevents a wave from be overlooked in the dark. As a result, it could enhance communication and camaraderie and it could help to prevent missed signals and miscommunication. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp