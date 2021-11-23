Esker Cycles Announces Equity Crowdfunding Raise with StartEngine

FLATHEAD VALLEY, Mont., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker Cycles, a Montana based manufacturer of state-of-the-art mountain bikes has launched an equity crowdfunding raise on the StartEngine platform.

Esker Cycles, a Montana based manufacturer of state-of-the-art mountain bikes has launched an equity crowdfunding raise on the StartEngine platform.

Esker Cycles, a Montana manufacturer of state-of-the-art mountain bikes, launches equity crowdfunding on StartEngine.

Esker launched in 2018 with the introduction of the Elkat featuring the patented Orion Dynamics Suspension platform. With the overwhelmingly positive reception to that model, Esker has gone on to release three additional models to round out their initial mountain bike lineup.

To build on that success, Esker is now partnering with StartEngine to launch an equity crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising funds by offering ownership to the community rather than restricting it to a small number of large investors.

"The history of our company has been one built on the trust and excitement of everyday mountain bikers like us. When it came time to take our company to the next stage, it simply made sense to offer it to everyone through equity crowdfunding." Said CEO Tim Krueger

Since its founding, Esker has been primarily self-funded, and is extremely proud of what they have accomplished, but they are ready for the next stage of growth. Heading into 2022 Esker has new bike models to bring to market, and will be increasing inventory on their existing lineup in order to keep up with the incredible demand of online customers, and to open up new dealers in areas that they have not been able to supply.

"Esker has a desirable product, a passionate customer base, a forward-thinking business model, and an exciting roadmap for the future. We are thrilled to be able to offer a piece of our growing company to everyone that wants to be a part of this journey with us." Said Marketing Director Ryan Krueger.

Esker was born under big skies, and is made up of a group of everyday riders that simply want to make great bikes that allow everyone to get outside and have a great experience. In this next phase, Esker hopes to further expand their community of riders, bring to market new and exciting products, and build on a welcoming culture by offering ownership to anyone that wants to come along for the ride.

To learn more, visit the Esker StartEngine page at https://www.startengine.com/esker

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Esker Cycles