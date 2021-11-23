Calyxt to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company, today announced that management will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum.

2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/clxt/2475458

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com .

Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com

Calyxt Media Contact: Calyxt Investor Relations Contact: David Rosen Sherri Spear Argot Partners Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 (212) 600-1902 media@calyxt.com investors@calyxt.com

