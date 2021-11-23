Building a Direct-to-Consumer Strategy: Mapp & VTEX Launch an Interactive Guide for Successful DTC Marketing

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international provider of insight-led customer experiences, Mapp, and the world's fastest-growing commerce platform, VTEX, are launching the interactive guide "Retail vs. DTC – An Informative Guide to Direct-to-Consumer Marketing" as a part of their partnership:

The interactive DTC guide is free of charge and is aimed at manufacturers, retailers, eCommerce brands, and agencies – with a truly international customer base in mind. It addresses fundamental questions around successful DTC business models, such as building up and increasing one's brand awareness and how customers can be acquired, nurtured, and retained through targeted DTC marketing.

Daniela Jurado, Western Europe General Manager & EMEA SVP at VTEX, comments: "Through DTC, companies can implement customer-centric processes, increase commercial success and get to know their customers better so they can respond quickly to their needs. DTC brands benefit from managing the entire customer cycle and having full control over the customer experience."

Ricardas Montvila, VP Global Strategy at Mapp, adds: "In the past, manufacturers depended on established stores and chains to reach consumers and prove product quality. However, fresh DTC brands have to gain the trust of potential customers in other ways. An insight-led marketing strategy is the right approach to easily and effectively build brand awareness and compelling customer experiences to establish long-term relationships with consumers."

Direct-to-consumer is on the rise. According to the market and consumer data specialist Statista, eCommerce direct sales in the US alone will grow by 35% from the current

$129.31 billion to $174.98 billion by 2023.

Manufacturers and CPG brands benefit from selling direct-to-consumer in many different ways. They retain complete control over their brand, product presentation and quality, packaging, and the accompanying service and marketing activities. Therefore, DTC brands are in a position to provide a compelling customer experience from first contact to delivery and offer products at significantly more attractive prices to consumers while achieving higher margins. To make the most of DTC brands need to focus on data-driven marketing strategies and solutions.

Those interested can also share their experiences and use cases for successful DTC marketing in the "Improve Your Marketing" expert community:

https://improveyour.marketing/strategy-templates/dtc

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. The platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. VTEX is trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way. https://vtex.com

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for the essentials and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from customized and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved. More info here .

Mapp operates offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 3,000 businesses stand out from the crowd. Mapp's clients include Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

