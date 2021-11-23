Ally Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Ally Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from approximately 11:20 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6201

Jillian.palash@ally.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ally Financial