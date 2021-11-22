Vistex Forays into Big Data, Announces Acquisition of Webdata Solutions GmbH

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex Inc., the global leader in pricing, trade, royalties and incentives management solutions, announces the acquisition of Webdata Solutions GmbH's assets and team, a leading technology provider of online market data that facilitates better pricing and product decisions for global organizations.

The ever-evolving landscape of B2B, B2C and increasingly D2C (Direct-To-Consumer) requires businesses to incorporate both internal and external data, to better plan, execute and analyze the effectiveness of pricing and commercial models. Compounded with the rapid rise of ecommerce sales, companies need not only access to more information but the right information.

"We are delighted to welcome the highly talented team to Vistex, and to bring their intellectual property into our portfolio," said Sanjay Shah, Vistex Founder and CEO. "We are excited to empower our customers with market insights that will drive informed and strategic decision making for their go-to-market programs."

"For our customers, it's not just enough to collect product and pricing data – it has to be collated with their commercial systems," said Carina Röllig, Founder and Managing Partner. "What sets us apart is our ability to analyze millions of lines of data on a daily basis and to extract and integrate it into business operations. That has been the driving force of success for our customers." Dr. Hanna Köpcke, Founder and CTO added, "As part of Vistex, we will rapidly enhance our portfolio with visual search and next gen technologies, while integrating ecommerce scenarios."

Founded in 2012, Webdata Solutions GmbH has seen tremendous growth over the last decade and has an impressive roster of customers. The company has also been acknowledged as being a rising star within the German technology ecosystem. Vistex will inject further capital into this platform to accelerate value for its customer base.

Roland Keppler, CEO of ONLINEPRINTERS, a leading online print shop serving more than a million customers in Europe, added, "The insights, delivery and accuracy of data from this platform is second to none. As part of the Vistex offering, we look forward to realizing additional benefits derived from accelerated product enhancements."

