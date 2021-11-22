Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation Announces Appointment Of Dr. Elder Granger and Dr. Paul Wallner To Its Advisory Board

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation today announced the appointment of Dr. Elder Granger, President and CEO of THE 5Ps, and Dr. Paul Wallner, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs of Genesis Care USA, to its Advisory Board, effective November 22, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Elder and Paul to Nanocan's Advisory Board. They arrive at an important time in Nanocan's evolution and will be key additions going forward," stated Eric Broyles, CEO of Nanocan. "As highly respected and accomplished individuals in their respective fields, their contribution in helping to bring breakthrough therapies toward commercialization will be enormously valuable."

Paul Wallner will be succeeding Former Delaware Governor Jack Markell who departed Nanocan's Advisory Board earlier this year. Governor Markell was appointed by President Biden as the point person to oversee the resettlement of Afghan evacuees in the United States. "We thank Governor Markell for his exemplary work on behalf of Nanocan and we wish him the very best as he carries out a vitally important mission on behalf of our country," explained Eric Broyles.

About Dr. Elder Granger

Granger, 67, currently serves as President and CEO of THE 5Ps, a role he has had since 2009. Prior to his retirement from the U.S. Army on July 1, 2009, MG Granger served as the Deputy Director and Program Executive Officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), Washington, DC, from December 2005 to May 2009. In this role, he was the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) on DOD health plan policy and performance. Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, MG Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in our recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. Granger earned a bachelor's degree from Arkansas State University and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine.

About Dr. Paul Wallner

Wallner, 79, currently serves as the Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs of GenesisCare USA, Inc., the USA division of an international cancer care and research organization. In that role he is responsible for legislative and regulatory affairs, organizational, vendor, medical school and medical staff relationships, compliance and quality assurance, research and education, and corporate development. Additionally, he also serves as the Associate Executive Director of the American Board of Radiology, with responsibility for initial certification and maintenance of certification of US Radiation Oncologists. Prior to joining GenesisCare, he served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology (DRO) at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School/Camden (NJ), Professor, Vice Chair of the DRO, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and Chief of the Clinical Radiation Oncology Branch of the National Cancer Institute. Wallner earned a bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation

Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, nanotechnology-based innovations to treat cancers where current interventions are insufficient. Through its partnerships with leading academic research institutions, Nanocan aspires to create a new standard of care to help improve the lives of cancer patients. The company is also committed to making its disruptive innovations available to cancer patients in low and middle-income countries, starting in Africa. https://www.nanocan.life

