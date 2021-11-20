Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)

Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK),

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER).

There is no cost or obligation to you. If you are interested in learning more about any of the following investigations, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)

On October 12, 2021, a report was issued on Value Investors Club accusing the Company of improperly billing the Federal Government $250M per year. It further says that the Company set the price of its new amnion wound covering Affinity "exorbitantly high" which Medicare reimbursed.

[click here to join this action]

Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA),

On August 19, 2021, Tuya reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. During the related conference call, the Company attributed the results to a "series of challenges" affecting its customers, "including Amazon's strict execution of seller policy, rising raw material prices, and shortage of semiconductor components."

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

[click here to join this action]

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)

On or around January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.09, missing consensus estimates by $0.04.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. Following this news, Playtika's stock price fell 23% on November 3, 2021.

[click here to join this action]

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

On October 15, 2021, Revance disclosed that the FDA could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The report comes after the Company said late on October 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year.

[click here to join this action]

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)

On November 4, 2021, Bear Cave, a short seller, published a report stating that "the company appears to be a "promotional and misleading" biotech company." The information included allegations of Seer appearing to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.

[click here to join this action]

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP