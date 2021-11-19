Skin Laundry Announces Opening of New Clinic location in Brentwood, Los Angeles The new Brentwood location is Skin Laundry's tenth location in California

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary skincare brand from California, Skin Laundry, has just opened the doors to its newest clinic in California. The opening comes after several years of huge success at the neighboring clinics in the Los Angeles region.

Skin Laundry (PRNewsfoto/Skin Laundry)

Founded on a belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available to all people looking to improve or maintain their skin, Skin Laundry has been bridging the gap between medical cosmetics and beauty therapy since their inception in 2013.

Gregg Throgmartin, CEO at Skin Laundry says: "Building upon the incredible success of Skin Laundry locations across the globe, Skin Laundry has embarked on a journey to expand our footprint. Due to the demand in the Los Angeles area, it was clear that we needed to open up a new location in the area to provide our clients more appointment availability and convenience. We are looking forward to welcoming existing and new clients to our newest clinic in Brentwood!"

The new Brentwood location will offer treatment rooms for Skin Laundry's medical-grade laser facials as well as stock a vast collection of products available for retail. The brand offers four different types of treatments which range from $150 to $700 in cost which are all performed by a medical team of Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Physician Assistants trained and guided by board certified Dermatologists, Physicians, and medical professionals. Skin Laundry's Laser facials treat a variety of skin concerns including, acne, acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, fine lines & wrinkles, rosacea, texture and dullness.

The Signature Laser Facial utilizes an Nd:YAG laser that bypasses the surface and penetrates deep into the skin where most of one's skin concerns live. It blends skin discoloration such as sunspots and melasma, minimizes redness, and stimulates collagen to make one's skin healthier and more resilient.

The Carbon Laser Facial combines Carbon lotion with the Signature Laser facial to exfoliate and deep clean. This treatment is best suited for oily, acne prone skin, as well as providing an overall enhanced glow.

The Fractional Laser Facial utilizes a resurfacing laser that gently removes damaged skin and minimizes the appearance of unwanted discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles, helping improve overall skin tone and texture. Different from other resurfacing lasers, this treatment produces microchannels on the top layer of the skin allowing 90% of our customized medical-grade serums to be absorbed.

The Ultra Duo Laser Facial utilizes both powerhouse lasers + the newly launched Skin Laundry medical-grade serums. The duo allows one to target all layers of the skin and effectively target multiple skin concerns.

Enhancements for the neck, chest and hand will also be available and start at $30.

Skin Laundry facials are customized to best suit one's personal skincare needs and are safe for all skin types and tones, providing real results with little to no downtime. The brand believes consistency is key so allows customers to opt in to their Laundry Club membership to help one achieve the best results possible. Memberships start at $150 per month and offer a discount across all treatments, products, and enhancements. The top tier membership, Rejuvenate, is also able to be shared with a partner or a friend.

In addition to treatments, Skin Laundry offers a skincare line featuring carefully formulated, highly effective daily skincare essentials to help achieve radiant, smooth, glowing "just laundered" skin at home. The collection is both high in efficiency and low in maintenance. Top selling products include the newly launched serums, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Tranexamic Acid Serum, Vitamin A Serum and Brightening Serum as well as the iconic range of Sheet Masks and the Balancing Toner.

Skin Laundry locations can be found by visiting skinlaundry.com . First time customers can receive their first treatment for $50. The new Brentwood clinic is located at: 11731 Barrington Court, Brentwood, CA 90049

About Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry is changing the way people treat and transform their skin through safe, effective, and affordable laser facials. The brand has coined the term "we made laser facials a thing", called "revolutionary" by Forbes and named one of Fast Company's "Beauty Startups to Watch", the company taps into technology and utilizes medical-grade lasers to rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve clarity for transformative results in less than 30 minutes–and with zero downtime. Skin Laundry also offers a simplified skincare line featuring highly effective daily essentials to help achieve radiant, smooth, glowing "just laundered" skin at home. Skin Laundry opened its flagship location in Santa Monica in 2013 and currently has over 20 clinics across the globe, with sites in the US, Hong Kong, Dubai, and London.

For more information, reach out to The Lede Company at skinlaundry@ledecompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skin Laundry