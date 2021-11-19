Halvik Corp awarded multi-year contract to support DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halvik Corp, a leader in technology, engineering, and professional services for the US Federal market has been awarded a new, three-year contract estimated at $14.6 million by the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). Through this contract, Halvik will support the JAIC in its mission to transform the DoD by accelerating the delivery and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to achieve mission impact at scale.

"Halvik recognizes AI's potential to alter all facets of the battlefield, including the back office," said Jason Engleka, AI and Data Analytics Practice Lead at Halvik. "We are honored to support the JAIC mission and committed to bringing innovative solutions to the DoD."

"Consistent with the JAIC's mission to scale its impact across the DoD, this work will further extend Halvik's service to customers throughout our nation's military, deepening our engagements by delivering high-value, mission-prioritized results," said Pete Santighian, Halvik's Senior Vice President for Defense and National Security.

"This contract award provides clear recognition of Halvik's strategic investment in leading-edge technology solutions, industry expertise, and establishment of our Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Practice," said Madhavi Bathula, CEO of Halvik.

About Halvik:

Halvik is an award-winning company providing full end-to-end software and management solutions: architecture/design, development/testing, and operations and maintenance. Since our founding in 2007 we have specialized in providing smart, technology-enabled solutions to help our clients realize new mission and business capabilities, and to continuously enhance and improve operations. Our breadth of capabilities, industry leading experience, client trust, and commitment to excellence, has enabled us to manifest the promise of agile business and adaptive IT into reality.

