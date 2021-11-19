Barlow Respiratory Hospital Achieves 2021 Re-Certification

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barlow Respiratory Hospital was awarded recertification for the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Respiratory Failure by The Joint Commission.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barlow Respiratory Hospital)

Barlow was the first hospital in California to achieve this certification, in 2016, and are among an elite few hospitals nationwide to be awarded.

A rigorous on-site review was conducted by The Joint Commission to evaluate compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as respiratory failure-specific requirements, clinical practice guidelines and performance measures.

The certification is a symbol of quality that reflects our commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. Barlow Respiratory Hospital continues to work to meet standards set by the Joint Commission in all areas.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital is the only not-for-profit long-term acute care hospital in California and the destination of choice for weaning patients from prolonged mechanical ventilation. Critically ill patients are referred to Barlow Respiratory Hospital from nearly 100 hospital intensive care units (ICUs) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Southern California.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Respiratory Failure, the only one on the West Coast and among a select few hospitals nationwide to attain this elite certification. Barlow also holds the designation as the only West Coast Passy-Muir Center of Excellence, recognized for treating patients with tracheostomies, on and off the ventilator. Barlow Respiratory Hospital interdisciplinary teams include board certified physicians, registered nurses and licensed respiratory and rehabilitation therapists. Our teams work together to provide individualized care and treatment to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients to recover and return home or discharge to lower levels of care.



Barlow Respiratory Hospital was founded in 1902 as a tuberculosis sanatorium and now operates three locations: in Los Angeles, Whittier and Van Nuys. The original hospital, on Stadium Way in Los Angeles, is moving forward with the Campaign to ReBuild Barlow, including an expansion of the historic hospital building as a brand-new state-of-the-art facility.



Barlow Respiratory Hospital: 2000 Stadium Way Los Angeles, CA 90026, 213-202-6832,

jshimizu@barlowhospital.org, www.barlowhospital.org

Award Winning Care - Barlow Respiratory Hospital

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barlow Respiratory Hospital