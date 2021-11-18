Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sign Strategic Global Agreement

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, recently signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company. This is a significant move that marks the two industry-leading companies' commitment and continued collaboration to drive the success of the travel industry.

Trip.com Group users can discover over 9,000 global hotels by Wyndham, across 22 brands from luxury to economy. This includes over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region, where Wyndham Hotels & Resorts commands a leading presence, with hotels located in popular travel destinations like Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and more.

This strategic agreement builds upon Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' strong and long-standing relationship through corporate travel partnerships as well as a host of successful distribution campaigns.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of hotels and resorts in Mainland China has enjoyed immense popularity with Trip.com Group users. The travel Group's leading Chinese travel platform Ctrip's most recent 919 Super Brand Day campaign, Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Villas Jinlin Plaza Lijiang was named the platform's most popular hotel, achieving the highest sales volume in the single-store category with RMB 12 million in total sales for just one stand-alone hotel, further illustrating the success and popularity of Ctrip's livestreaming channels.

Through the expanded global agreement, Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will further strengthen their strategic alliance that will continue to drive hotel performance and bookings. Both companies will increase its collaboration on travel marketing initiatives and an array of tactical campaigns, such as 618 Sales, Ctrip Member Day, 99 Hotel Festival and 1028 Trip.com Group Anniversary. Data insights from its sophisticated transaction platforms will also further optimise the booking experience for Chinese travellers.

In addition, hotels can leverage the Trip.com Group network and interactive live-streaming capabilities that regularly generate hundreds of millions of impressions. An exciting series of marketing activities will also be made available on Trip.com Group's new travel marketing Star Hub that will enable hotels to utilize its channel traffic management toolkit to drive traffic to their products and content offerings.

Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Trip.com Group, a leading distribution partner. This strategic alliance is a key development that will enable our hotels to expand their global distribution capabilities, and provide them with innovative and interactive solutions to drive bookings, as we continue to serve millions of travellers on the road to recovery."

"We are ready to welcome back our guests to stay at hotels by Wyndham all over the world, while providing them with peace-of-mind through "Count on Us", our global health and safety program with elevated hygiene and cleanliness protocols. We look forward to building a strong and successful relationship with Trip.com Group as we work together to inspire confidence among our guests as they start to travel again," added Joon Aun.

Ray Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group said: "We are very excited about this strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company. This agreement will enrich our accommodation inventory for travellers and ensure that we remain their go-to travel companion as regional and global travel recovers. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an extensive portfolio of hotels in key destinations that overlap with Trip.com Group's key markets in Asia Pacific and beyond. We look forward to a bright future with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts."

The agreement is a major milestone for both companies that cements its industry-leading coverage, reinforces their global digital distribution and marketing prowess. This will strengthen Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' alliance in Greater China to support the increasing demands from Chinese guests booking inbound, outbound and domestically, as the travel industry makes monumental steps towards recovery and reopening.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". For more information, visit: group.trip.com

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com

