Last Chance to Experience JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Room Live and Cityneon announced JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will end their successful North Texas run on January 17, 2022. The exhibition has been entertaining North Texans since it opened to rave reviews and sold-out crowds in Dallas on June 18, 2021 at Grandscape in The Colony. This is North Texas' last chance to experience this amazing event where guests are immersed into "Jurassic World" and able to interact with life-size dinosaurs. Tickets are available at www.JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will be moving on to open in Denver, Colorado, on March 4, 2021 at the National Western Center, located at I-70 at Washington Street exit. Information, including venue and ticketing details for this one-time only limited engagement, can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition roars into North Texas. EDITOR'S PICK!"

- Dallas Morning News

"Most 'technically advanced' exhibition starring Jurassic World dinosaurs roars into town."

- Sean Giggy, WFAA

"AN AMAZING EVENT FOR YOU AND THE FAMILY!"

- Bonnie Curry, KLTY

"YOU'RE TOTALLY GONNA DIG IT!"

- Taryn Jones, CBS11

"A DAZZLING DISPLAY OF DINOSAURS.

An exciting, interactive exhibition. If you've ever imagined what it was like to walk among those breathtaking creatures, this exhibition is for you!"

- Jo Ann Holt, Focus Daily News

"When executing our vision to create a unique, family-friendly destination in North Texas, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION was a perfect fit. We are thrilled that they joined us and decided to stay at Grandscape through the end of the year. Having such an iconic brand for visitors of all ages embodied our vision and helps to create a true one-of-a-kind experience." -Jeff Lind, President-Grandscape.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous "Jurassic World" gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment.

Information, including venue and ticketing details, can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com . JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION –– produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts –– immerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the groundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

"We are very grateful for the tremendous support that Jurassic World: The Exhibition has received in Dallas, and we hope that all North Texans will have a chance to visit before the exhibition leaves for its next location," said Michael Silver, President of Global Business Development for Universal Parks & Resorts. "The Jurassic World dinosaurs are a truly amazing and awe-inspiring experience to share with friends and family."

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition launched in June with astounding success and it's heartening to see the amazing response from the public with sold-out tickets for the past two months - thank you for the incredible support!", said Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon Holdings. "We are so glad that Cityneon is able to bring this exhilarating adventure to all in Dallas through the rest of the year."

"In one of the most spectacular engagements in Dallas with Jurassic World, we are announcing our final weeks for this incredible exhibition," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. "The show has been visited by over 200,000, and there are only a few weeks remaining to see one of the best events of the year! This is your last chance, don't miss it over this holiday season!"

The operation and management teams will continue to implement enhanced health and safety procedures for the operation of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION. Specific details can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com .

Tickets to JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with an accompanying parent. VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens and active military personnel. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure welcomed the new Velocicoaster this past summer, creating a new species of roller coaster where guests will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests experiencing Jurassic World – The Ride will come face-to-face with an all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur – the Indominus Rex, injecting intense new thrills, excitement and intrigue into an already dynamic ride.

For more information about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION, visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com .

LOCATION

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION @ Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd

The Colony, TX 75056

About Cityneon Holdings Limited:

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 9% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$29B of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments to the Group in August and October 2019 respectively. In April 2021, Cityneon welcomed new investors Seatown Holdings International, Qatar's Doha Venture Capital, which will now own approximately 4% of the Group, and other financial institutions and family offices in Singapore and China, joining the already strong stable of shareholders to support the Group's further expansion globally. For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions:

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is the worldwide leader in producing Hollywood IP exhibitions. Their offerings include JURASSIC WORLD: THE MOVIE EXHIBITION in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China; JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION in Dallas, Texas; Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas, Toronto, and Seoul; and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition in Las Vegas; and Avatar: The Exhibition.

About Jurassic World:

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment, that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. In addition to Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring Mandela: The Official Exhibition and The Infinite: Living Among the Stars. Following the global success of PJ Masks Live, Entertainment One acquired a majority position in Round Room Live in 2018. Entertainment One is now a division of Hasbro.

About Universal Live Entertainment:

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minions Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Trolls Live, Film to Live Orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With theme park destinations in California, Florida, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing, Universal Parks & Resorts offers guests around the globe today's most relevant and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions. Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan. In addition, the company has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and recently opened the Universal Beijing Resort in China's capital.

