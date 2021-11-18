iCIMS Unveils Enhanced Partner Program

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced enhancements to its global partner program to drive innovation across the iCIMS community, amplify the iCIMS Talent Cloud value, and foster connection between employers and partners. The strengthened partner program will enable enterprises across the world to build diverse, winning workforces through a unified experience of integrated talent technologies and services.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.)

Members of the partner community can now:

Collaborate with iCIMS through new developer frameworks. Using workflow-based APIs and toolkits that enable faster innovation and time-to-market, the new frameworks deliver improved, seamless experiences at every stage of the hiring journey. Early partner adopters include Using workflow-based APIs and toolkits that enable faster innovation and time-to-market, the new frameworks deliver improved, seamless experiences at every stage of the hiring journey. Early partner adopters include LinkedIn Appcast and ZipRecruiter who are leveraging iCIMS' new Apply Framework to decrease friction for candidates and increase candidate pipeline for talent teams.

Engage with customers in new ways through the new Reseller & Implementation Services program. To support its scale worldwide, iCIMS is introducing a new reseller and implementation services partner program, enabling certified partners to sell and/or implement the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Initial participating partners include Microsoft Dynamics solution providers To support its scale worldwide, iCIMS is introducing a new reseller and implementation services partner program, enabling certified partners to sell and/or implement the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Initial participating partners include Microsoft Dynamics solution providers FourVision and sa.global

Add more value to iCIMS' community of customers through the Services & Advisor program. Last year, iCIMS launched its Service and Advisor Partner program, highlighting industry-recognized service providers who support employers across recruitment strategy, labor market intelligence, technology services and more. iCIMS is now expanding the program, enabling partners to build new advisory services around the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Advisors interested in joining the program are invited to visit the Last year, iCIMS launched its Service and Advisor Partner program, highlighting industry-recognized service providers who support employers across recruitment strategy, labor market intelligence, technology services and more. iCIMS is now expanding the program, enabling partners to build new advisory services around the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Advisors interested in joining the program are invited to visit the iCIMS Partner Portal to learn more.

"iCIMS has the market's most established ecosystem of integrated recruiting technologies and our enhanced partner programs will help us serve customers with technology and services that combine configurability, scalability and extensibility through our Talent Cloud," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy and development officer at iCIMS. "Together with our partners, we're focused on driving success for talent technology and employers, all while unlocking new opportunities within this growing community."

To learn more about iCIMS' new partner programs and services, explore the iCIMS Marketplace, and get access to nearly 300 HR software and service providers.

About iCIMS, Inc.

