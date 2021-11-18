Guidance Announces Winning 14 w3 Awards In 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, a full-service ecommerce agency delivering growth strategies and solutions for retailers, brands, and manufacturers, announced today that it has won 14 w3 Awards for its B2C and B2B clients in 2021. The w3 Awards illuminates creative and technical excellence on the Web, and recognizes the professionals behind award-winning Websites, Video, Podcasts, Marketing, Mobile, and Social.

"Guidance is honored to be selected for 14 w3 Awards in 2021," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance. "This year, w3 recognized Guidance's work across several industries and categories, including User Interface Design, Visual Design, and Emerging Technology."

The complete list of 2021 w3 Awards earned by Guidance is as follows:

Drybar - Beauty + Cosmetics - Gold

Drybar - Best User Interface - Silver

Drybar - Best Visual Appeal – Aesthetics - Silver

The Great Courses - School/University - Silver

The Great Courses - Best Use of Emerging Technology - Silver

The Great Courses - Best Structure and Navigation - Silver

Hawaii Volcanic - Food & Beverage - Silver

Santa Monica Seafood - Best Visual Appeal – Experience - Silver

Benefit Cosmetics - Beauty and Cosmetics - Silver

Benefit Cosmetics - Best User Interface - Gold

Benefit Cosmetics - Best Virtual or Remote Experience - Silver

T3 Micro - Beauty + Cosmetics - Silver

T3 Micro - Best User Interface - Silver

Farmer Boy - Best Visual Appeal – Utility - Silver

Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry. The winners of the 16th Annual w3 Awards highlight the diversity of entries this season, representing an impressive group of agencies and companies of all sizes.

The w3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, web marketing, video, mobile sites/apps & social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms.

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 25 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Fitbit, Benefit Cosmetics, K-Swiss, Smile Direct Club and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

Learn more at www.guidance.com

