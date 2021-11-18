Cowbell Cyber Launches The Cowbell Factors Podcast

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell® Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of The Cowbell Factors Podcast. As the first podcast of its kind created by a cyber insurance provider for both agents and policyholders, the weekly podcast gives agents and policyholders insights and strategies into best practices, tools, and resources available to them in the cyber insurance market.

Cowbell Cyber, Closing the Cyber Insurability Gap (PRNewsfoto/Cowbell Cyber)

Hosted weekly by Cowbell Cyber's Director of Agency Marketing, Alexis Holt, The Cowbell Factors Podcast interviews Cowbell executives, thought leaders from Cowbell's robust lineup of cybersecurity partners, notable industry researchers and law enforcement. The goal of the podcast is to give listeners different perspectives of the cyber insurance market and how best to mitigate risk.

"The Cowbell Factors Podcast is an exciting new way to share a look into what goes on behind the scenes of a cyber incident," said host, Alexis Holt. "Our goal here is to share insightful stories and tips on how to mitigate risks. Listeners get to hear fireside conversations and learn from experts in not only the cyber insurance industry, but also the cybersecurity industry."

Episode 1, The Journey of Cowbell Cyber is now live and gives the audience insight into the origins of Cowbell Cyber from CEO and Founder Jack Kudale. Future episodes will focus on topics such as how the FBI looks into cyber incidents, a deep dive into The Cowbell Factors, and the future of the cyber insurance industry from Foresters Research.

New episodes of The Cowbell Factors Podcast are released every Thursday on Spotify , Apple Podcast , Google Podcast , Anchor , and more.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber provides standalone, admitted individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMEs with up to $5 Million in standalone coverage. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure.



