Class Releases New Update to Improve Instructor and Learner Engagement Update Drives Improvements; Instructor Tools for Tablets and Web Beta Versions Also Released

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc. , the company transforming virtual learning by adding teaching and learning tools to Zoom, has unveiled three major product announcements including:

A set of new product features and updates for Class software New Instructor Tools for Class on iPad and Android, enabling instructors to now manage their entire class on tablets A beta version of Class on Web, delivering its full software through a web browser on desktop and tablet devices

"This update focuses on stability for Class software across the board, marking another important moment for our team as we prioritize the Class user experience," said Michael Chasen, education software pioneer and Class co-founder and CEO. "This product release has allowed us to further create a seamless teaching and learning experience rooted in building authentic connection in virtual and hybrid educational environments."

Enhancing the virtual and hybrid user experience across platforms, the new and updated features include:

Enhanced Breakout Rooms

Surveys that can be distributed within a class

Chat bubbles on videos for unread messages

Video search allowing users to easily locate participants

"Actions" Sort allowing instructors to easily identify learners who are trying to communicate with them

Privacy Mode which allows instructors and participants to set privacy mode individually

Attendance Tracking

Class Roster

Tools for importing and exporting data across class roster, attendance, and other areas

Several stability and scalability improvements

Created to address the gap between in-person and online learning environments, Class has been in high demand since its introduction in 2020, and has effectively delivered teaching and learning tools to learning environments worldwide. The new product update has been released to further improve learner engagement and overall functionality of the software across all platforms. Schedule a demo at class.com to learn more, or if you are a customer looking for technical support, you can find it here .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class is built on the Zoom platform and adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom. Class makes the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps instructors take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with learners, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

