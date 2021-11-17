Klaviyo Named to 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo , a leading customer and marketing automation platform, today announced it ranked 201 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ and 15th in the New England region. Now in its 27th year, the list is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal revenue growth from 2017 to 2020; Klaviyo grew 679% during this period.

Klaviyo (PRNewsfoto/Klaviyo)

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to build the infrastructure for our customers to take ownership of their growth and success, and we're honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "But more importantly, we're excited to be creating real value and revenue for our customers, particularly as we enter the busiest shopping season of the year."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

To learn more about Klaviyo, visit www.klaviyo.com

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 275,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klaviyo