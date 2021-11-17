Advertising Agency Execs Launch Punk Rock Puzzle Brand Punkzles

The Founders of Truth Collective Begin Kickstarter Campaign for Jigsaw Puzzle Experiences that Bring Consumers Closer to the Soundtrack of their Lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders behind Truth Collective , one honestly creative company, today announced their launch of Punkzles, a puzzle experience company dedicated to bringing consumers closer to the artists that challenged culture and influenced their lives by putting the pieces of punk together. The new puzzle experience company is launching its first Kickstarter campaign today with the product expected to launch through direct-to-consumer channels in early 2022.

Punkzles' CEO, Jeremy Schwartz, along with his co-founders of Truth Collective, saw a whitespace in the puzzle industry. While puzzles are a fun pastime, the selection is often quite sedate. This brought Schwartz to the realization that he could combine his passion of art direction, design and brand experiences with his love of punk rock to create a deeper connection with artists through one of America's favorite hobbies.

"The power of music is undeniable and when we can create an experience that brings people together, there really is nothing better. I have always had a deep passion for the punk genre of music, and have searched for a way to get involved in it, while still using my creative branding and advertising background," said Schwartz. "We passed ideas back and forth and landed on Punkzles, a truly one-of-a-kind product. The goal is to create a new experience that music fans can bond over and provide some charitable giving along the way."

Punkzles' first product release features John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, the lead singer of British punk band the Sex Pistols and the founder and singer of post-Punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL). Other prominent punk and hardcore artists have expressed interest in Punkzles and more puzzles are expected to launch following Johnny Rotten in 2022. Each puzzle offers more than a jigsaw puzzle—users get a deeper connection to the artist through a poster, liner notes, experience enhancers and curated streaming music playlists.

In response to the idea of combining punk and puzzle experiences to create Punkzles, Lydon commented: "Knowledge is power. To know-less is power-less. Punk understands natural knowledge. PUNK."

In addition to creating an activity that every music fan can enjoy, Punkzles places a strong value on the importance of giving back. The company is committed to donating 3% of profits to MusiCares®, the charitable partner of the Recording Academy. As the leading music charity, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community and provides health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

Punkzles' first Kickstarter campaign will run through the middle of December. This crowdsourced fundraising campaign allows Punkzles to launch in a "fan-first" way, allowing true punk and puzzle fans to be part of this new and exciting movement. For more information on Punkzles, please visit: https://truthl.ink/punkzleskickstarter.

ABOUT PUNKZLES

Punkzles is a one-of-a-kind music experience dedicated to bringing punk-rock fans closer to the artists they love. Founded in 2021 by three rabid fans of music, Punkzles jigsaw puzzles are designed to challenge even the most serious puzzler, creating collectible pieces that live in harmony with consumers' vinyl record collections and memorabilia. Launching in 2021 with John Lydon, AKA Johnny Rotten, Punkzles is poised to offer additional artists and keepsakes into 2022 and beyond. For more information on how you can join the Punkzles experience, visit: punkzles.com.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

