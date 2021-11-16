Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Magic Of Color With Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto"

Sherwin-Williams new curated color palettes based on vibrant hues from the upcoming Disney movie and character-based personality quiz help find the magic within us all

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams, the global coatings and color leader, is celebrating Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto in their first collaboration with the movie studio, curating enchanting color palettes and exploring the colorful personalities of the Madrigal family, one lime green, sky blue, hot red, and soft purple at a time.

Encanto is a story about the magical Madrigal family and their charmed home in the mountains of Colombia. The film features an array of colors which has inspired new Sherwin-Williams palettes that celebrate each member of the multi-generational Madrigal family, from warmer neutrals like Pineapple Cream SW 1668 and Escapade Gold SW 6403 to brighter pops of color like Aquarium SW 6767 and Free Spirit SW 6973. See the color inspiration when the film arrives in theaters November 24.

"The new animated feature Encanto shines a colorful spotlight on what we at Sherwin-Williams truly believe, that our homes are a magical world waiting to be explored," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "This colorful collaboration between Encanto and the world of paint is sure to inspire anyone looking to sprinkle some magic in their home."

Step into the colorful world of Encanto by visiting the Sherwin-Williams website to experience:

26 Sherwin-Williams colors curated into enchanting new palettes . Among the palettes is The Unique Palette, full of bubbly hues, such as bright blues, electric lime and a pop of pink. Another, The Sunny Palette, is full of positive vibes with warm shades of burnt orange and red.

Encanto , featuring a conversation between Sue Wadden and the film's Associate Production Designer, Lorelay Bové. behind-the-scenes look at the vibrant hues that inspired the design of, featuring a conversation betweenand the film's Associate Production Designer, Lorelay Bové.

A character-based personality quiz to discover which Madrigal family member you are most like, and what Sherwin-Williams colors you can incorporate into your home to bring their spirit to life in your space.

"The collaboration with Sherwin-Williams on Encanto really brings the colorful story of Casa Madrigal to life in an elegant way," said Jan Coleman, Vice President–Global Partnerships, Promotions and Multicultural at Walt Disney Studios. "We could not be more excited to partner with another great storyteller in Sherwin-Williams to extend the story into homes."

Explore the new Sherwin-Williams Disney Encanto-inspired color palettes with the ColorSnap® Visualizer app, a tool designed to help consumers and professionals make confident and efficient paint color selections. Download the app to try out Sherwin-Williams 1,700 hues in your own space in real time with the app's Instant Paint augmented reality tool.

The colors are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and are available to order online for in-store or curbside pick-up. Sherwin Williams ColorSnap® color chips and ColorSnap® peel & stick samples are also available in-store and online at samples.sherwin-williams.com.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. Sherwin-Williams is proud to receive triple honors in the J.D. Power 2021 Paint Satisfaction Study, earning the top spot in customer satisfaction in the categories of Exterior Paints, Exterior Stains and Paint Retailers. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director, Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Little, Tag) composed the original score.

