Perth Heat becomes the first pro Baseball club to accept Bitcoin payments and send Bitcoin payouts to players and staff using the Lightning Network

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's most storied and successful Baseball team the Perth Heat is proud to announce their partnership with leading Bitcoin payments company OpenNode to accept Bitcoin payments and send Bitcoin payouts powered by the Lightning Network. The Perth Heat organization is the first professional sports club in the world to fully embrace Bitcoin and the Lightning Network for payment acceptance and payroll for staff and players.

With this partnership, Perth Heat can fully integrate Bitcoin payments and payouts into its organization using OpenNode.

As part of this sporting world exclusive, Perth Heat will:

Pay players in Bitcoin

Pay staff in Bitcoin

Accept Bitcoin payments for sponsorships, merchandise, and ballpark concessions

Hodl Bitcoin on the club's balance sheet

In partnership with OpenNode, the Perth Heat is setting Bitcoin as the new standard for payments and payouts.

"The Perth Heat are committed to operating according to a Bitcoin Standard and in doing so are shifting the corporate treasury from dollars to Bitcoin. The club has already established an initial position in BTC to help secure its digital property rights on the world's most secure monetary network and will continue to reinvest available capital into Bitcoin. We believe the world has begun to recognize the power of sound money principles and are determined to lead from the front. This is not a one-off purchase to hedge against future uncertainties or inflationary pressures. The Perth Heat are embracing the reality that the future of money and corporate treasuries will live on the Bitcoin blockchain." -- Perth Heat Chief Bitcoin Officer Patrick O'Sullivan

"We firmly believe that the mindset that Bitcoin imparts on network participants will be felt by our players, coaches, staff, and our loyal fan base and we look forward to setting the bar for how much value a sports organization can bring to a community in the Bitcoin age. By embracing the underlying values of the Bitcoin protocol we believe that the organization can reach new levels of success both on and off the field and remind the world of the true value of sports. We know the community looks to the Perth Heat as a model of success and we hope our adoption of a Bitcoin Standard will inspire others to embrace a monetary system that demands value creation to thrive. The players and organizational staff have fully embraced the opportunities that being paid in Bitcoin can provide." -- Perth Heat CEO Steven Nelkovski

