Kindbody Expands to Minneapolis as Employer Demand for Fertility and Family-building Care Accelerates

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a leading fertility and family-building care company, today announced the opening of its newest fertility clinic and IVF lab in Minneapolis, MN. The announcement marks Kindbody's first foray into the Midwest and tenth clinic in total, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers. Kindbody's Minneapolis clinic was built to serve the growing demand for the full spectrum of fertility care by local employers and residents in Minneapolis, which is home to 18 Fortune 500 companies and ranked as one of the top cities in the nation for families and young professionals.

Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits solution for more than 70 employers, covering more than 350,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. As the fertility benefits solution, the technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all.

The Minneapolis location, adjacent to downtown, in the heart of the North Loop trade area, was selected for its accessibility to Minneapolis employers and their employees. "Forward-thinking employers recognize that offering comprehensive, accessible, high-quality fertility care builds inclusive cultures, attracts and keeps top talent, and has a lifelong impact for their employees," said Annbeth Eschbach, President of Kindbody. "Bringing a Kindbody location to the area enables them to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the provider. We look forward to serving the entire Minneapolis community for years to come."

In addition to the latest Minneapolis clinic, the company owns and operates multiple locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Atlanta, Austin, and New Jersey, with plans to further accelerate expansion over the next few years. The company's rapid growth in high traffic areas, where consumers live and work, is a reflection of the growing demand for family-building services from patients and employers alike.

"As a hub for medium and large world-class employers and home to many young professionals, Minneapolis was the natural next place for a Kindbody clinic," said Gina Bartasi, Kindbody Founder and CEO. "Fertility benefits are increasingly becoming table stakes for employers and their employees. As we continue to drive change in how fertility care is delivered, our priority remains to serve patients wherever they are: in our state-of-the-art clinics, virtually through our telehealth platform, and at home."

Kindbody is led by Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, a seasoned entrepreneur with 20+ years' experience in healthtech and the former Founder and CEO of Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY); Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously at Stanford Fertility; Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Dean Morbeck, previously at the Mayo Clinic; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously of Mount Sinai Health System in New York; Chief Commercial Officer Meredith Whitney; Chief Business and Legal Officer Shilpa Patel; and President Annbeth Eschbach, previously the Founder and CEO of Exhale Spa.

Kindbody is a leading fertility and family-building care company offering state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive virtual and in-person care, and an employer benefits solution. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits solution for more than 70 employers, covering more than 350,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits solution, the technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $122 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Learn more at www.kindbody.com.

