The agenda is to help drive further innovation at the university's IN-MaC manufacturing center by demonstrating how complex manufacturing processes can be simplified

iBASEt Partners with Purdue University to Expand Manufacturing Research and Education Capabilities The agenda is to help drive further innovation at the university's IN-MaC manufacturing center by demonstrating how complex manufacturing processes can be simplified

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced it is partnering with Purdue University to usher in the next generation of manufacturing operations innovation. As part of this program, the company's Solumina iSeries software will be implemented at the university's Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC) in West Lafayette, IN.

Solumina iSeries introduces a new way to manage how complex manufacturing operations are performed while meeting strict quality standards. Students can gain experience on what is involved when planning and controlling complex manufacturing processes. As a cloud-native application built on a microservices architecture, Solumina iSeries can be deployed as either a cloud-based, hybrid, or on-premises Manufacturing Execution System, providing valuable experience to the next generation of leaders tasked with continuing the industry's digital transformation.

"We are excited to work closely with iBASEt to further strengthen an alignment between private industry and the academic community through IN-MaC research and technology adoption, where students and people from the manufacturing community can gain hands-on experience while helping to drive innovation in the industry," said Nathan Hartman, Dauch Family Professor of Advanced Manufacturing, Department Head of Computer Graphics Technology, and Co-Director of IN-MaC at Purdue University.

"One of the goals of IN-MaC is to improve collaboration between industry and academia so we can mutually solve today's top industrial operations challenges, based on participation by our students, faculty, and partners. By deploying iBASEt technology at Purdue, we can create a realistic representation of the digital thread from design to production to assembly, with a return loop of information that reinforces digital twin techniques," Hartman explained.

"We are honored to have been selected by Purdue to participate in this program and help prepare tomorrow's workforce with the digital transformation of complex operations," said Tom Hennessey, Chief Marketing Officer at iBASEt. "iBASEt is committed to partnering with the academic community to help drive innovation across manufacturing operations."

About IN-MaC

IN-MaC is Purdue University's response, in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University, to the economic challenge facing the United States and the State of Indiana in the foreseeable future: How do we create growth and sustain manufacturing competitiveness for generations to come? Many U.S. based companies face a shortage of trained workers capable of filling open positions. Technology is advancing rapidly, and must be transferred to industry quickly in order for companies to remain competitive relative to their peers. Investment in knowledge creation today will ensure future competitiveness for U.S. industry. IN-MaC addresses these needs with an integrated partnership among industry, academia, and government to enable the digital transformation of manufacturing and to help prepare our industry, workforce and talent pipeline to be more competitive and resilient.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

gbenzie@iBASEt.com

View original content:

SOURCE iBASEt